How to Buy Bitcoin in India for Beginners? Quick Start Guide

India has become one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets, with active users expected to surpass 100 million in 2025. If you're wondering how to buy Bitcoin in India, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know.

You'll learn about Bitcoin's legal status, understand the step-by-step purchasing process on MEXC , discover safe storage methods, and get clarity on minimum investment requirements. Whether you're a complete beginner or exploring crypto for the first time, this practical guide makes buying Bitcoin straightforward and accessible.

Key Takeaways:

Bitcoin is completely legal to own, buy, and sell in India following the Supreme Court's March 2020 ruling that overturned RBI's banking restrictions. Indian cryptocurrency investors face a 30% tax on profits plus 4% cess, with an additional 1% TDS on transactions exceeding Rs. 50,000 annually. You can start buying Bitcoin on MEXC with as little as Rs. 100, as Bitcoin is divisible into 100 million satoshis. All Indian-registered crypto exchanges require KYC verification using your PAN card and Aadhaar card to comply with regulations. International exchanges like MEXC use passport, driver's license, or national ID cards for verification. For beginners with small investments, keeping Bitcoin on MEXC is safe, but consider transferring to a personal wallet as your holdings grow beyond Rs. 50,000.





Yes, Bitcoin is completely legal to own, buy, and sell in India. The Supreme Court of India overturned the Reserve Bank of India 's banking restrictions in March 2020, allowing Indians to trade cryptocurrencies freely. However, Bitcoin isn't recognized as legal tender, meaning you can't use it for everyday purchases like official currency.

Before you purchase Bitcoin in India, understand the tax implications. The Indian government imposes a 30% tax on profits from crypto transactions , plus an additional 4% cess for health and education. There's also a 1% Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on transactions exceeding Rs. 50,000 per financial year, or Rs. 10,000 for smaller investors. These taxes apply automatically when you sell or transfer your Bitcoin.

To buy Bitcoin legally in India, you'll need to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification using your PAN card and Aadhaar card. Every legitimate exchange requires these documents to comply with Indian regulations, ensuring your transactions remain fully legal and traceable.





Buying Bitcoin on MEXC is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to set up. Here's exactly how to get started:

Visit the MEXC website or download the mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click the "Sign Up" button and enter your email address or mobile number. Create a strong password with at least eight characters, including uppercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. Verify your email by clicking the confirmation link MEXC sends to your inbox. This process typically takes less than two minutes to complete.

Navigate to your profile settings and select Identity Verification to begin the KYC process. Upload clear photos of your government-issued ID such as a passport, driver's license, or national identity card. Take a selfie as instructed by the app. MEXCs verification system usually processes your documents within 24 hours, though it can be faster during non-peak times. Note: KYC is not mandatory on MEXC for basic trading, but completing it increases your withdrawal limits from 10 BTC to 80 BTC ( Primary KYC ) or 200 BTC ( Advanced KYC ) per 24 hours.

Take a selfie holding your PAN card as instructed by the app. MEXC's verification system usually processes your documents within 24 hours, though it can be faster during non-peak times. Without completing KYC, your withdrawal limit is capped at 10 BTC per 24 hours. MEXC does not currently support direct Indian Rupee (INR) deposits.

MEXC does not support direct Indian Rupee (INR) deposits through bank transfer, UPI, IMPS, or NEFT. To start trading on MEXC, you have three options:

Option 1: Deposit Cryptocurrency (Recommended for beginners)

If you already own cryptocurrency from another exchange, click "Deposit" in your MEXC wallet section, select the cryptocurrency you want to deposit (such as USDT), choose the network (TRC20 is typically cheapest for USDT), and copy your MEXC deposit address. Send cryptocurrency from your external wallet to this address. Most deposits reflect in your MEXC account within 10-30 minutes depending on network confirmation times.

Option 2: Use MEXC's P2P Marketplace

MEXC offers a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace where you can buy USDT or other cryptocurrencies directly from other users using INR. Navigate to the P2P section , select the amount you want to purchase, choose a verified seller, and complete the payment through the seller's preferred method (which may include UPI or bank transfer). The cryptocurrency is held in escrow and released to you once payment is confirmed. Note: P2P trades are between individual users, not official MEXC services, so exercise caution and only trade with verified merchants.

Option 3: Buy Crypto with Credit/Debit Card

MEXC supports purchasing cryptocurrency using Visa or Mastercard (requires completed KYC). This is the fastest option but may incur higher fees compared to P2P trading.

Most Indian beginners find starting with a small P2P purchase of USDT (minimum 10 USDT or approximately Rs. 850) the most accessible entry point.

Go to the Markets section and search for BTC or Bitcoin in the search bar. Select the BTC/USDT trading pair to buy Bitcoin with USDT stablecoins. For beginners, using the Buy Crypto feature simplifies the process.

For beginners, using the "Buy Crypto" feature simplifies the process—just enter the amount of Indian Rupees you want to spend.

Choose between a Market Order (buys immediately at current price) or Limit Order (buys when Bitcoin reaches your specified price). Enter the amount of USDT you want to invest―remember, you can buy fractional Bitcoin, so even small amounts like $10-20 USDT will get you a small portion of one Bitcoin.

Review the transaction details including fees and final amount. Click "Buy BTC" to confirm your purchase. Your Bitcoin will appear in your MEXC wallet within seconds.









After learning how to buy a Bitcoin in India, understanding storage is crucial for protecting your investment.

Understand how Bitcoin wallet addresses work for secure storage.

MEXC provides a built-in wallet where your Bitcoin is stored automatically after purchase. This exchange wallet is convenient for active traders who buy and sell frequently, offering quick access to your funds for trading.

However, if you're holding larger amounts or planning long-term investment, consider transferring Bitcoin to a personal wallet. Hot wallets are software applications on your phone or computer that connect to the internet, making them convenient for regular transactions. Cold wallets are physical hardware devices that store Bitcoin offline, providing maximum security against hacking attempts.

For beginners starting with small investments under Rs. 10,000, keeping Bitcoin on MEXC is perfectly acceptable. As your holdings grow beyond Rs. 50,000, gradually transition to a personal wallet. This balanced approach lets you learn cryptocurrency management while keeping funds accessible and secure.





One common misconception stops many Indians from investing: believing you need to buy 1 Bitcoin in India entirely. The truth is, Bitcoin is divisible into 100 million smaller units called satoshis , meaning you can start with as little as Rs. 100 on MEXC.

At current Bitcoin prices, even small investments like $10-20 USDT can buy you a small fraction of Bitcoin, but you still own real Bitcoin that can appreciate in value. There's no practical difference between owning 0.001 BTC or 1 BTC—both participate equally in Bitcoin's price movements.

Note: MEXC is not registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), so TDS is not automatically deducted. Indian users are responsible for calculating and paying TDS to the Indian government themselves.

Unlike traditional investments, there are no account maintenance fees or hidden charges.

The biggest "cost" isn't fees—it's volatility. Bitcoin prices can fluctuate 5-10% daily, so only invest money you can afford to hold long-term without needing immediate access.









Can I buy Bitcoin in India without KYC?

For Indian-registered exchanges (like CoinDCX, WazirX, ZebPay), KYC with PAN and Aadhaar cards is mandatory to comply with Indian regulations. However, international exchanges like MEXC allow basic trading without KYC, with a withdrawal limit of 10 BTC per 24 hours. Completing KYC on MEXC increases limits but uses international documents (passport, driver's license, or national ID), not PAN/Aadhaar.





How to buy Bitcoin in India for beginners?

Start by creating a MEXC account, optionally completing KYC verification for higher withdrawal limits, depositing cryptocurrency (or using P2P to buy USDT), and purchasing your first Bitcoin through the spot trading feature. Note: MEXC does not support direct INR deposits via UPI or bank transfer.





Is Bitcoin a good investment in India?

Bitcoin can be highly volatile, so only invest money you can afford to lose and consider it a long-term investment rather than quick profits.





Can I buy Bitcoin in India using a credit card?

MEXC does not support direct fiat deposits via credit cards, debit cards, or UPI for Indian users. You'll need to deposit cryptocurrency or use P2P trading. Indian-registered exchanges like CoinDCX and WazirX do support UPI and bank transfers for INR deposits.





How to buy Bitcoin ETF in India?

Bitcoin ETFs aren't currently available in India—you can only buy actual Bitcoin through cryptocurrency exchanges like MEXC.





What happens if I lose my Bitcoin?

If stored on MEXC, you can recover access through account recovery; if in a personal wallet, losing your private keys means permanent loss of funds.





How much Bitcoin can I buy in India?

There's no upper limit—you can buy as little as Rs. 100 worth or millions of rupees worth, subject to your KYC verification level.





Learning how to purchase Bitcoin in India is simpler than most people think. With legal clarity, accessible platforms like MEXC, and entry points starting at just Rs. 100, there's no barrier to getting started. Complete your KYC verification, deposit funds through UPI, and make your first Bitcoin purchase following the steps outlined above. Remember to start small, invest only what you can afford, and treat Bitcoin as a long-term learning experience. India's crypto revolution is here—your journey begins now.





