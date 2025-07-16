How to Earn Passive Income by Holding MX





Holding MX, the native utility token issued by MEXC, can provide passive income in various ways. What are some of the passive income opportunities for MX token holders?









The most direct way tokens create value comes from the fluctuation in their own prices, and MX is no exception. In the first quarter of 2023, MX saw its highest growth rate, reaching 330%. Long-term MX holders profited from the price surge in the first quarter. The more MX tokens you hold, the lower your average cost, leading to higher profits.









Launchpool is an event where MX holders can earn new token airdrops. To participate in the event, users need to hold at least 500 MX. Users who meet the event requirements can commit their MX tokens to all ongoing events just by clicking [Quick Commit].





The MX tokens committed will not be locked. The system will assign different coefficient levels based on the number of valid users invited during the event. The higher the coefficient level, the more rewards received.





Note: The participation criteria for different Launchpool events may vary. Please refer to the specific details provided on the registration page of each project for accurate information.









Similarly, to participate in Kickstarter events, users need to hold at least 25 MX tokens. If a user meets this requirement, they can commit their MX tokens to all ongoing Kickstarter events just by clicking [Quick Commit]. After the final settlement, just wait for the rewards to be distributed.





Additionally, many Kickstarter events offer dual token rewards, meaning that by participating, users can receive both the project's token rewards and USDT rewards. Similarly, the MX tokens they commit will not be locked. The more valid users invited during the event, the higher the commitment coefficient and the bigger the rewards. Users can participate in both Kickstarter and Launchpool events simultaneously.





Note: The participation criteria for different Kickstarter events may vary. Please refer to the specific details provided on the registration page of each project for accurate information.









Based on the latest data from 24th July - 30th July, if a user holds 1,000 MX tokens and participates in both the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, their weekly earnings would be 36.66 USDT. Estimated monthly earnings would be 162.35 USDT, and annual earnings would be 1911.55 USDT.





If the user purchased and held 1,000 MX tokens in January, their approximate cost at that time would be around 810 USDT. With earnings of 1911.55 USDT this year, the user's return rate for the year would be approximately 236%, calculated as 1911.55 / 810 * 100%.





This calculation only factors in earnings the user would have gained from participating in platform events with 1,000 MX tokens. The MX token's price has experienced a considerable increase so far this year, so the actual profits would be even higher when considering the appreciation of MX tokens.









When users invite friends to sign up on the MEXC platform, they will receive a certain percentage of the trading fee as commissions each time their friends complete a trade. The commission rate for standard users for both Spot and Futures trading is 40%, with a maximum of 50% in certain regions. If the referrer wishes to earn a higher commission, they may apply to become an MEXC affiliate. Additionally, upon successfully referring eligible invitees, both the inviter and each eligible invitee will receive a Futures bonus reward.









Spot commission rewards will be issued around 00:00 (UTC+8) the following day, while Futures commission rewards will be distributed around 09:00 (UTC+8) the next day. The actual payout time may have some delays, with the next day's actual payout time being the reference. The commission rewards will be credited to the MEXC Spot account. Please view the commission records on the MEXC referral page.



