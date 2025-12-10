MEXC is one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms, providing users with various ways to reduce transaction costs, one of which is to use MEXC vouchers. By using MEXC vouchers, youMEXC is one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms, providing users with various ways to reduce transaction costs, one of which is to use MEXC vouchers. By using MEXC vouchers, you
How to Use MEXC Vouchers? Get the Complete Operation Guide and Strategy

Dec 10, 2025
MEXC is one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms, providing users with various ways to reduce transaction costs, one of which is to use MEXC vouchers. By using MEXC vouchers, you can reduce transaction expenses and improve capital utilization during the transaction process. This article will introduce in detail the methods of obtaining and using MEXC vouchers, helping you efficiently manage transaction costs and enjoy a more favorable trading experience.

TL;DR：

  • What Are MEXC Vouchers? MEXC commission coupons are coupons used to reduce transaction fees. Users can obtain these coupons through platform activities, rewards, or purchases.
  • How do I get MEXC Vouchers? Users can obtain MEXC vouchers by participating in MEXC activities, airdrops, VIP privileges, or direct purchases.
  • How to Use MEXC Vouchers? During the transaction process, users can choose to use transaction MEXC vouchers to deduct a portion of the transaction fees. Through simple settings, the system will automatically reduce the corresponding fees.

1. What Are the MEXC Vouchers?


MEXC vouchers are a promotional tool provided by the platform that allows users to reduce transaction fees when conducting transactions. Through these coupons, users can reduce transaction costs, especially for high-frequency traders. MEXC vouchers can effectively improve the efficiency of fund utilization and profit space.
MEXC provides various face values and usage conditions for commission deduction coupons. Users can choose the appropriate coupon for transaction deduction according to their actual needs. By making reasonable use of these coupons, you will be able to significantly optimize the transaction experience and reduce costs.

2. How to get MEXC Vouchers?


There are various ways for users to obtain MEXC vouchers, and the following are the most common ones:

2.1 Participate in Platform Promotions


MEXC regularly launches various promotional activities, and users can receive commission deduction coupons by participating in these activities. For example, new users have the opportunity to receive commission deduction coupons when registering, completing specified transaction volumes, or recharging a certain amount.

2.2 Participate in Airdrops and Reward Event


MEXC occasionally holds airdrop activities and reward programs, where active users have the opportunity to receive free commission coupons. These coupons are usually distributed through the platform's reward program and can be participated in and claimed during the event.


2.3 Direct Purchase


For users who urgently need vouchers, MEXC also provides the option of direct purchase. Users can quickly obtain this discount by purchasing a certain amount of vouchers and immediately use them in transactions.

2.4 VIP Users Exclusive


MEXC VIP users usually enjoy more exclusive discounts, including additional MEXC vouchers. By improving their VIP level, users can get more transaction discounts and additional deduction coupons.

3. How to Use MEXC Voucher?


Here are the detailed operation steps:

3.1 Log in to your MEXC Account


First, you need to log in to your MEXC account. If you don't have an account, you can register a new account through the MEXC official website and complete real-name authentication.

3.2 Enter the Trading Page


After logging in, go to the trading page of MEXC. Whether it is spot trading, contract trading, or other products, commission coupons can be used for most types of transactions.

3.3 Select the "Use Vouchers" Option


After completing the order selection, the transaction page will display your total transaction fee. When confirming the transaction details, you will see an option to "use transaction fee vouchers". After clicking this option, the system will list all available vouchers.

3.4 Select and apply coupons


Select the coupon you want to use from the listed available coupons. Once selected, the system will automatically calculate and deduct the corresponding transaction fee. You can choose multiple coupons to use at the same time, but pay attention to the usage conditions of each coupon.

3.5 Complete the transaction


After completing the coupon selection, confirm the transaction and submit the order. The system will calculate the handling fee based on the coupon you selected and reduce the corresponding amount when the transaction is settled.


4. How to maximize the use of MEXC vouchers?


In order to fully utilize the MEXC coupon, you can adopt the following strategies:

  • Participate in platform activities: Regularly pay attention to MEXC's promotional activities, participate in activities in a timely manner to get more commission deduction coupons.
  • Increase trading volume: High-frequency traders can accumulate coupons through continuous trading, which can reduce long-term trading costs.
  • Become a VIP user: As a VIP user of MEXC, you can not only enjoy fee discounts, but also get more exclusive coupons.
  • Reasonable use: Make sure to use your voucher within the valid period to avoid wasting the voucher when it expires.

5. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)


5.1 How can I check the vouchers I have?


You can view all unused transaction vouchers in the "Wallet" or "Coupons" section of your MEXC account, as well as their validity period and usage conditions.

5.2 Does the Vouchers Have a Valid Period?


Yes, MEXC vouchers usually have a valid period. Please use them within the valid period. Expired vouchers will be automatically invalidated and cannot be used for transactions again.

5.3 Does the coupon apply to all transactions?


The voucher is applicable to most transactions, but some vouchers may be limited to certain specific trading pairs or products (such as spot, futures trading, etc.). Please be sure to check the specific usage instructions of the deduction voucher.

5.4 Can I transfer the voucher?


Usually, vouchers are non-transferable. Each voucher can only be used in the original holder's account.

5.5 What if the handling fee is not enough to use up the coupon?


If the amount of your voucher exceeds the current transaction fee, the system will not refund the difference and the remaining amount will be invalidated. Please make sure to confirm the specific amount of the fee before the transaction.

6. Conclusion


MEXC's commission deduction coupons are powerful tools to reduce transaction costs and improve trading efficiency. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, by using these coupons reasonably, you can significantly reduce commission expenses and optimize trading strategies. By participating in platform activities, purchasing, or upgrading VIP, you can obtain more commission deduction coupons and improve your trading experience and profits.

If you haven't started using the MEXC vouchers yet, log in to the MEXC platform immediately and take full advantage of this promotional tool to make your transactions more efficient and economical!
