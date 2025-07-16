How to View Positions and Funds in MEXC Futures Account





Futures Trading, MEXCers can check their positions and funds in the futures trading interface and asset page. When participating in, MEXCers can check their positions and funds in the futures trading interface and asset page.













MEXCers can view their funds in the "Available" section of the futures trading interface.









MEXCers can view their funds in the Wallet - Futures - Equity Value.













MEXCers can view their current position information below the futures trading interface, such as Size, Liquidation Price, Floating Unrealized Profit & Loss.

















If MEXCers can switch to Grid View to show all items, they will view all their positions simultaneously.



