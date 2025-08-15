LDO Rallies 73% in One Week: Can the Liquid Staking Leader Sustain the Rally?

The liquid staking sector has long been a closely watched and strategically important area. Recently, Lido (LDO), the leading project in this space, has shown strong upward momentum and become a focal point in the market.





According to MEXC market data, as of August 11, 16:00 UTC, LDO has shown strong and sustained upward momentum over the past week. The price climbed from around 0.92 USDT on August 6 to a high of 1.5913 USDT, representing a cumulative increase of nearly 73%. Although the rally included several short-term pullbacks, the overall trend has remained bullish, with a structure of consistently higher highs and higher lows. At present, LDO has slightly pulled back and is consolidating around the 1.50 USDT level over the past two days. It is currently trading at 1.4919 USDT.

















Lido (LDO) is a secure liquid staking solution for proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies. It supports Ethereum 2.0 (the Merge) staking as well as the growing ecosystem of other Layer-1 PoS blockchains. Users can stake their PoS tokens with Lido and receive a tokenized version of the staked asset at a 1:1 ratio. These tokenized assets can be used across other DeFi protocols to earn additional yield, while still receiving staking rewards from the assets deposited with Lido.





LDO is the governance token of the Lido protocol and is used to incentivize network participants. It also grants holders governance rights within the Lido DAO, allowing them to vote on key protocol decisions. The more LDO a user holds, the greater their voting power.









LDO and the Lido protocol offer the following notable advantages:





Liquid Staking Mechanism: By automatically issuing stETH, Lido enables staking with liquidity, solving the problem of locked assets in traditional staking models.





Market Leadership: Lido holds over 88% market share in the decentralized ETH staking space, serving as a major gateway for both institutional and retail participants.





Multichain Expansion: In addition to Ethereum, Lido continues to expand into other ecosystems such as : In addition to Ethereum, Lido continues to expand into other ecosystems such as Solana , offering users greater flexibility and more staking options.





Security and Transparent Governance: Lido's smart contracts have undergone multiple rounds of audits. Its open governance framework allows the community to vote on key decisions, enhancing both security and trust.













TVL and Trading Volume on the Rise: Data shows that Lido's total value locked (TVL) has exceeded $3.8 billion (ranging between approximately $3.817-$3.84 billion), while 24-hour trading volume has seen a significant year-on-year increase.









Capital Flows: Open interest has climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars, and funding rates in the derivatives market remain positive, indicating a market bias toward long positions. Additionally, large amounts of capital have been flowing out of exchanges into private wallets, suggesting growing long-term holding interest.









Overall, LDO has shown strong upward momentum in a short period. From TVL growth to capital movement, the data reflects both heightened market attention and rising investor confidence.













1) Regulatory Clarity as a Catalyst: In early August, the U.S. SEC released a statement titled " In early August, the U.S. SEC released a statement titled " Statement on Certain Liquid Staking Activities ," clarifying that liquid staking does not constitute a securities offering, except under specific circumstances. This significantly reduced prior regulatory uncertainty and served as a bullish signal for the sector.





2) Buyback Proposal Sparks Market Interest: On August 7, Lido community member Kuzmich submitted a draft proposal for an "LDO Buyback Plan" in the governance forum. The proposal suggests that Lido should initiate dynamic buybacks of LDO based on treasury balances, aiming to improve capital efficiency, support the token price, and restore market confidence in LDO's value.









3) Staked ETH ETF in Sight: Recently, BlackRock submitted an application to the SEC to include staking mechanisms in its proposed Recently, BlackRock submitted an application to the SEC to include staking mechanisms in its proposed spot Ethereum ETF . While still under review, the SEC's recent stance suggests the approval process may not face significant hurdles. With Lido currently holding nearly 25% of the Ethereum staking market, the potential approval of a staking-enabled ETF is widely expected to boost Lido's business exposure and attract fresh capital inflows. This narrative has further strengthened market optimism around LDO.









Lido's key technical breakthrough lies in its ability to automatically generate liquid staking tokens (such as stETH), allowing users to earn staking rewards while still participating in DeFi activities. This dual functionality, yield generation combined with asset liquidity, significantly improves capital efficiency by enabling staked assets to remain active within the broader crypto ecosystem.





In addition, Lido is actively building a multichain staking network that extends beyond Ethereum. By supporting staking services across multiple Layer-1 blockchains, Lido offers users broader choices and more flexible investment strategies. This multichain expansion allows users to select staking options based on the unique characteristics and advantages of each chain, further enhancing user experience and capital utilization.









Following Ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake (PoS), liquid staking has emerged as a core sector within the DeFi ecosystem. As the leading protocol in this space, Lido (LDO) holds over 88% of the decentralized ETH staking market, making it the preferred entry point for both institutional and retail participants seeking exposure to staking economics.









With support from three major catalysts, regulatory easing (SEC guidance), growing expectations around staking-enabled ETFs, and a community-driven buyback proposal, LDO appears to be entering an early stage of value re-discovery. Its technical advantages, market dominance, and expanding ecosystem provide a solid foundation for its long-term growth.





However, market uncertainty should not be overlooked. Rapid price gains at higher levels also increase the likelihood of short-term corrections. It becomes especially important to evaluate technical indicators alongside capital flow and sentiment data. Investors should remain patient and discerning, using both on-chain metrics and technical analysis to assess risks and opportunities, and ensure strategies are in place to navigate potential volatility.





Overall, as the leading player in the liquid staking sector, LDO holds significant growth potential. In the evolving crypto landscape, it is well-positioned to continue driving the development of liquid staking infrastructure.











