Velvet Capital: An AI-Powered Next-Generation DeFi Operating System Redefining the Decentralized Finance Paradigm





Velvet Capital is a paradigm-shifting decentralized finance ( DeFi ) ecosystem positioned as the ultimate middleware helping DeFi projects seize market opportunities. As a comprehensive DeFi operating system (OS), the platform streamlines on-chain transactions, supports tokenized vault issuance, and offers advanced portfolio management tools. Backed by Binance Labs, Velvet Capital provides anyone with convenient solutions to create, manage, and issue on-chain funds, structured products, and tokenized portfolios.





Since its inception, the project has achieved rapid growth, evolving from a simple portfolio management tool into a vertically integrated DeFi infrastructure platform. Velvet Capital is an intent-driven DeFAI trading and portfolio management ecosystem, featuring native user applications, an intelligent Telegram bot, easy-to-integrate APIs, and an agent-oriented DeFAI OS. This evolution positions Velvet Capital at the forefront of next-gen DeFi infrastructure, combining artificial intelligence, intent-based operations, and cross-chain functionality.













Velvet Capital's mission is to popularize advanced DeFi investment strategies and provide institutional-grade infrastructure for fund management. The platform addresses key pain points in DeFi today: fragmented liquidity, complex user interfaces, and technical barriers hindering mainstream adoption.





Velvet.Capital launched decentralized crypto portfolios that use smart contracts integrated with decentralized exchanges and other DeFi protocols for on-chain management. This eliminates centralized intermediaries, giving users true custody of their assets. This model fundamentally differentiates Velvet Capital from traditional centralized asset management platforms, delivering professional portfolio services while ensuring users retain full asset control.









After multi-phase deep development, Velvet Capital officially released version 2. Today's Velvet is an intent and AI-driven ultimate DeFi trading and portfolio OS: powered by an intelligent execution engine, users can trade any token like pros, connect to top DeFi protocols with one click, and explore or create high-performance portfolios. This latest version fully reconstructs DeFi infrastructure by integrating AI and intent-based execution, delivering a more intuitive and powerful user experience.





Currently, over 20,000 traders use its trading and portfolio management services, reflecting strong user adoption and market value. Its user base spans retail investors to institutional players, including crypto hedge funds and digital asset managers.









Velvet Capital holds a unique position in DeFi as both a user-facing application and middleware for other DeFi protocols. As a cross-chain OS, Velvet.Capital empowers decentralized finance participants to create diverse DeFi products, supporting simplified tokenized fund issuance, advanced trade execution, efficient liquidity mining, and flexible cross-chain custody options.













The core innovation is the Intent Operating System, which fundamentally shifts from traditional transaction-based interactions to intent-driven operations. Users express desired outcomes rather than specific trade parameters; the platform handles complex routing and execution.





Key benefits include:





Simplified UX: Users can articulate complex trading strategies or portfolio goals via natural language or a streamlined interface; the system manages the underlying technical complexity.

Optimized Execution: The system analyzes multiple execution paths and selects the best route based on gas fees, slippage, and market conditions.

Cross-Chain Coordination: The intent system orchestrates operations across multiple blockchains, enabling users to perform complex cross-chain strategies without technical hurdles.









A major recent milestone is the Velvet Unicorn AI Copilot beta. This assistant helps DeFi users discover new tokens, evaluate on-chain opportunities, and make smarter trading decisions across multiple ecosystems.





Integrated within the Velvet Capital terminal, it leverages proprietary statistical models to identify trending tokens, analyze on-chain activity, and forecast price trends. This AI integration marks a significant advance in DeFi tools, offering:





Market Insights: Real-time analysis of multi-chain market trends, token performance, and emerging opportunities.

Risk Assessment: Automated evaluation of potential investments based on on-chain data, historical performance, and market dynamics.

Strategy Recommendations: Personalized advice tailored to user preferences, risk tolerance, and portfolio composition.









One of Velvet Capital's standout technical achievements is its comprehensive cross-chain infrastructure. For cross-chain asset management, it enables tokenized portfolio and fund creation across multiple blockchain ecosystems, expanding asset exposure and yield possibilities.





The cross-chain architecture supports:





Multi-Chain Portfolio Management: Users create and manage portfolios spanning multiple blockchain networks to maximize yield and diversify investments.

Seamless Asset Bridging: The platform abstracts the complexity of transferring assets across blockchains, delivering a unified user experience.

Protocol-Agnostic Integration: Compatible with DeFi protocols across various chains, allowing access to the entire ecosystem through a single interface.









Designed with security, efficiency, and flexibility in mind, the platform's smart contracts handle:





Vault Management: Automated creation and management of tokenized investment instruments, supporting customizable parameters and governance.

Risk Management: Built-in risk controls and position adjustment algorithms to protect funds and maintain portfolio stability.

Fee Distribution: Transparent, automated fee collection and distribution mechanisms for platform operations and vault manager compensation.













Velvet Capital's DaaS functionality enables institutions to create proprietary funds and strategies, positioning it as a comprehensive infrastructure provider for institutional-grade DeFi applications. DaaS offerings include:





White-label Solutions: Institutions deploy customized branded DeFi interfaces and investment products using Velvet Capital's backend.

Compliance Tools: Integrated reporting and compliance features to meet regulatory requirements.

Scalable Architecture: Enterprise-grade infrastructure supports high-volume institutional trading and complex strategies.









The platform offers robust APIs enabling third-party developers and institutions to integrate Velvet Capital features into their own apps, including:





Trading API: Direct access to Velvet Capital's execution engine and liquidity aggregation.

Portfolio Management API: Tools for programmatic portfolio creation, management, and monitoring.

Analytics API: Market data, performance metrics, and risk analytics for institutional clients.













VELVET is the native functional and governance token of Velvet Capital. Issued as VELVET, it is primarily used to incentivize vault managers and investors through rewards, support referral programs, and enable staking to receive veVELVET (vote-locked governance tokens).





The token's role extends beyond governance, featuring a sophisticated tokenomics model that coordinates stakeholder incentives and drives platform growth, including fee discounts, governance participation, and yield-generating opportunities.









Velvet Capital's tokenomics blend multiple proven mechanisms, combining fee discounts with an enhanced ve (3,3) model to create a powerful growth flywheel. Validated by next-gen DeFi protocols, it effectively aligns token holders, users, and vault managers.





Key features:





Vote-Locking: Users stake VELVET to obtain veVELVET; longer lockups yield more voting power and fee discounts.

(3,3) Staking Logic: Reward structure encourages long-term holding and active governance participation.

Performance Rewards: Token holders earn additional rewards based on vault performance backed by their votes.









veVELVET is the vote-locked version of VELVET. Users stake VELVET to receive veVELVET, with lock duration determining amount. This creates several dynamics:





Time Incentives: veVELVET balance decays over time until lock expiration, encouraging continued locking and participation.

Fee Discount Tiers: Different discount levels based on staking amount, offering practical benefits.

Governance Participation: veVELVET holders vote on Velvet DAO decisions (e.g., new integrations), earning extra VELVET rewards post-vote to offset dilution.









A complex distribution system allows veVELVET holders to direct token rewards to specific vaults. veVELVET also governs how VELVET is allocated across vaults, with managers setting “incentives” to attract voter support for higher rewards.





This fosters a competitive ecosystem:





Vault Competition: Managers vie for token holder backing by offering incentives and showcasing strong performance.

Yield Optimization: Token holders receive extra rewards based on vault performance and incentives.

Market Efficiency: Incentives channel rewards to the most effective vault strategies via market dynamics.









Through the Velvet Founders Club NFT, the platform incorporates NFTs to provide exclusive rights and enhanced access. This NFT confirms OG founding membership of Velvet DAO and offers:





Reward Multipliers: Airdrop points are doubled for deeper participation.

Governance Boost: Voting power is doubled, increasing influence.

Platform Access: Ability to create vaults in Velvet marketplace, using NFT as an access key.

Exclusive Features: Access to top hedge fund strategies and industry insider insights.









Recently, Velvet Capital launched major token distribution campaigns to drive adoption and growth. The limited Binance Wallet campaign (concluded May 7, 2025) rewarded users who completed on-chain and social tasks from an 8 million VELVET reward pool.





Goals included:





User Acquisition: Incentivize new users to try platform features.

Network Effects: Expand user base, improve liquidity and volume.

Token Distribution: Ensure wide token spread for decentralized governance.













Velvet Capital offers advanced portfolio tools once exclusive to institutions:





Automated Portfolio Management: Create diversified portfolios that rebalance automatically based on preset strategies and market trends.

Liquidity Mining Optimization: Identifies and executes optimal liquidity mining strategies across multiple protocols and chains.

Risk Management: Built-in risk controls via position adjustments and diversification protect funds while maximizing returns.









The platform supports institutions via comprehensive DaaS offerings:





Hedge Fund Operations: Crypto hedge funds can issue and manage institutional-grade investment instruments.

Asset Management Tools: Traditional managers offer crypto exposure through tokenized portfolios and structured products.

Corporate Vaults: Enterprises manage crypto treasuries with professional tools and reporting.









Velvet Capital's APIs and middleware support diverse developer and protocol integrations:





DeFi Protocol Integration: Other DeFi protocols can plug into Velvet Capital’s execution engine and liquidity aggregation.

Wallet Integration: Crypto wallets can embed portfolio management features using Velvet Capital’s infrastructure.

Analytics and Reporting: Third parties gain access to market data and analytics capabilities.













Velvet Capital's edge lies in comprehensive DeFi infrastructure:





Vertical Integration: Unlike platforms focused on single niches, Velvet Capital delivers full-stack architecture from UI to backend.

AI Integration: Advanced AI tools provide market analysis and trade recommendations.

Cross-Chain Support: Native multi-blockchain support removes cross-ecosystem complexity.

Institutional Focus: DaaS services meet institutional needs often overlooked by other DeFi platforms.









With Binance Labs' backing, Velvet Capital gains not only funding but also strategic guidance from one of crypto's most influential institutions. This support delivers:





Technical Expertise: Access to Binance's technical knowledge and infrastructure.

Market Channels: Potential integration with Binance's product ecosystem.

Credibility: Association with a respected brand builds trust.









Velvet Capital represents a major breakthrough in DeFi infrastructure, blending advanced tech with a user-friendly interface to deliver a complete decentralized finance platform. Its dual role as user app and DeFi middleware creates multiple value-generation opportunities.





VELVET's sophisticated tokenomics combine vote-locking, performance rewards, and governance rights to build a sustainable stakeholder-aligned economy. With AI features, cross-chain capabilities, and institutional-grade support, Velvet Capital leads the next generation of DeFi infrastructure.





