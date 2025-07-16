What are Memos/Tags?





Whether using a wallet or an exchange, when users initiate deposits and withdrawals, it's crucial to input the correct address. However, for certain digital assets, along with the address, users must also include a Memo. The Memo is a unique numerical or string identifier ensuring the deposit address's uniqueness, sometimes referred to as a label, tag, message, or payment ID. It pairs with the deposit address, and any mismatch may result in failed transactions and potential asset losses. Therefore, it is essential to diligently provide accurate Memo information.









It's necessary to include a Memo because—for specific tokens such as XRP—the platform uses the same address for all users. To differentiate deposited assets for individual users at this address, the platform generates a unique Memo for each user, streamlining effective management. Additionally, certain projects may require the inclusion of a Memo when performing transfer operations.









The following are common tokens with Memos that are listed on MEXC: XRP, XLM, ATOM, CRO, HBAR, EOS, BTS, TON, and many others.









3.1 The Memo corresponds one-to-one with the deposit and withdrawal addresses, ensuring the uniqueness of these addresses. Filling it incorrectly or omitting it may result in potential asset loss.





3.2 When selecting the deposit network, ensure that the withdrawal network on other trading platforms or wallets is consistent with the deposit network on MEXC. Otherwise, it may lead to the loss of your assets.





3.3 Some tokens or networks may not necessitate a Memo. Please adjust your actions during deposits or withdrawals based on the specific conditions. If no Memo is needed for withdrawals, choose "No Memo." If a Memo is necessary, ensure both the address and Memo are filled in together. Otherwise, it may lead to the loss of your assets.









Let's take an XRP deposit as an example.









Enter the deposit page, select [XRP] as the crypto, and the "Ripple (XRP) Deposit Reminder" pop-up will appear. Check the box next to "I am aware of the above risks" and click [Confirm].









Select [XRP] as the network, and click [Display Address & Memo] in the "Deposit Address" section.









After generating the address, copy the deposit address and Memo/Tag to the corresponding withdrawal platform.













On the app's "Wallets" page, tap [Deposit], enter "XRP" in the search box to find the XRP token you want to deposit.





In the deposit reminder pop-up window, tap [I am aware of the above risks]. Then, tap [Display Address & Memo], and an address will be generated.





Copy the deposit address and Memo/Tag to the corresponding withdrawal platform, and verify whether the network is consistent. Confirm whether you are depositing into a spot account or a futures account, and complete the XRP asset deposit.













Let's take an XRP withdrawal as an example.









Enter the withdrawal page, select [Address] under "Withdraw To," fill in the fields "Address" - "Network" - "[Memo/Tag] Identifier" - "Amount," and click [Submit].

(If your XRP address does not require a Memo, you can check the box for "No [Memo/Tag] Identifier" and proceed with the withdrawal.)













On the app's "Wallets" page, tap [Withdraw], enter "XRP" in the search box to find the XRP token you want to withdraw, and select [On-chain Withdrawal] as the withdrawal method.





On the withdrawal page, enter the withdrawal address, select XRP as the withdrawal network, input the Memo/Tag identifier, and input the withdrawal amount. After confirming that the information is correct, tap [Confirm]. (If your XRP address does not require a Memo, you can check the box for "No [Memo/Tag] Identifier" and proceed with the withdrawal.)













Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.