What is JESSE? An In-Depth Analysis of the Decentralized Content Coin Launched by Base Core Developer





1) JESSE is a personal token created by Jesse Pollak, a core developer of the Base network.

2) Positioned as a "Content Coin," JESSE establishes direct connections between creators and their audience.

3) This innovative token blends cutting-edge technology with decentralization principles, pioneering the Web3 content economy.

4) JESSE officially debuted on Base App on November 20, 2025.

5) Investors should note JESSE token's significant volatility and potential compliance considerations.









JESSE launched on November 20, 2025, by Jesse Pollak , the core developer behind Coinbase's Layer2 network Base. This groundbreaking token transcends traditional functional or governance tokens, establishing a new "Content Coin" category designed to fundamentally transform value exchange between creators and their supporters.





Jesse Pollak formally unveiled the JESSE token through Base App via his verified jesse.base.eth address on X platform . At its core, the project aims to deliver blockchain-based economic incentives directly to content creators while enhancing community engagement and ownership.









Creator Economy Empowerment : Establishes direct creator-supporter channels, eliminating intermediary platform fees.

Decentralized Value Sharing : Token holders participate in the creator's growth and success.

Base Ecosystem Native Advantages : Leverages the Base network's cost-efficiency and performance capabilities.

Community Network Effect: Creates a vibrant, interconnected ecosystem of engaged token holders.









Jesse Pollak defines JESSE as an "Attention Asset" - a token embedded in the Web3 social creative ecosystem that establishes a value circulation system between creators and their supporters. Key distinctions between content coins and traditional crypto assets:

Traditional Tokens: Primarily serve governance, payment, or speculative purposes. Content Tokens: Content-centric, directly tokenizing creative value.





Jesse Pollak's "Value Flywheel" model operates through:

1) Creative Content Tokenization: Transforming articles, artwork, and videos into blockchain-secured assets.

2) Direct Fan Support: Enabling creator backing through token acquisition and collection.

3) Collaborative Value Growth: Linking creator influence expansion with token value appreciation.

4) Community Shared Benefits: Distributing growth dividends among early supporters and active participants.

5) Positive Cycle Reinforcement: Channeling resources to fuel creation and broaden participation.

This revolutionary mechanism disrupts traditional content platforms' centralized fee models, creating a sustainable ecosystem benefiting creators, fans, and the broader community.













Launch Date : November 20, 2025, 17:00 UTC

Network : Base (Coinbase Layer2)

Current Price : 0.017 USDT (at time of publication)

Trading Pair: JESSE/USDT









JESSE currently operates in its early market phase, with no officially announced initial price or valuation. As a pioneering content coin, JESSE demonstrates three distinctive market characteristics:





Significant Price Volatility: As a newly listed asset, prices respond dramatically to market sentiment and trading activity. Expanding Liquidity: Market depth continues to improve with growing exchange support. Ecosystem Catalyst: Attracts fresh attention and capital to the broader Base ecosystem.





Risk Advisory: Cryptocurrency prices can fluctuate substantially; carefully evaluate your risk tolerance before investing.





Trade JESSE













Access JESSE tokens seamlessly through MEXC Exchange. With industry-leading low fees, rapid execution speeds, extensive asset selection, and robust liquidity, MEXC has established itself as the go-to platform for global traders. The exchange's forward-thinking approach and strong support for emerging projects make it the perfect environment for discovering promising opportunities.





JESSE token is available for both spot and futures trading on MEXC, offering competitive trading rates:

1) Access MEXC via the App or official website

2) Search for "JESSE" and select either spot or futures trading

3) Configure your trading parameters (quantity, price, etc.) and execute your transaction





Buy JESSE Now













Despite widespread attention to JESSE's innovative philosophy, the project faces skepticism from the crypto community:

Unclear Use Cases: Some investors believe content coins lack practical use scenarios and may devolve into purely speculative instruments.

Price Volatility Risk: Previous content coins in the Base ecosystem experienced brief surges followed by 95% crashes after launch, raising concerns about JESSE's sustainability.

Regulatory Uncertainty: The legal status of personal tokens varies across jurisdictions and may face compliance challenges.









JESSE token is not merely Jesse Pollak's personal experiment, but an important piece of the Base open ecosystem puzzle. The philosophy behind JESSE resonates with Ethereum's decentralized spirit: allowing anyone and any content to become on-chain assets and share in growth dividends. In the future, Base plans to strengthen cross-chain interoperability (such as open bridging with the Solana network) to build an open creator ecosystem. This means JESSE could become an exploratory model for more creators' tokenization journeys.

JESSE token represents an important exploration in the Web3 creator economy. By directly tokenizing content value, JESSE attempts to break the centralized monopoly of traditional platforms and establish a new economic model where creators, fans, and community all win.

Although the project faces market skepticism and technical challenges, the decentralized philosophy behind it and the technical support from the Base ecosystem provide a foundation for JESSE's development. For investors and content creators interested in the Web3 creator economy, JESSE is worth continuous attention.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.