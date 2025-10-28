What is Meteora? A Comprehensive Overview of Solana's Dynamic Liquidity Pool Protocol





1) Meteora focuses on building world-class dynamic liquidity pools that serve liquidity providers (LPs), launchpads, and project token launches.

2) It offers four core products, DLMM, DAMM v2, DAMM v1, and Dynamic Bonding Curves (DBC), designed to meet diverse liquidity needs across different scenarios.

3) 48% of the total MET token supply is allocated to the community, with 10% distributed through the Liquidity Distributor, reflecting a commitment to fair distribution.

4) Evolving from Mercurial, the Meteora team brings deep technical expertise and extensive hands-on experience within the Solana ecosystem.

5) Meteora has launched the Phoenix Rising Plan, a Liquidity Generation Event (LGE) that enables all stakeholders to participate in shared liquidity creation.









Meteora is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on the Solana blockchain. Its core mission is to create highly dynamic liquidity pools for liquidity providers, launchpads, and token launches. As a key component of Solana's DeFi infrastructure, Meteora aims to transform the network into a premier hub for decentralized trading through innovative liquidity solutions.









Meteora originated from the Mercurial project. According to the founding team, Mercurial was their first product built on Solana. Core members, including Meow and Siong, are seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the cryptocurrency industry. Their goal was to develop meaningful products within the Solana ecosystem, which ultimately led to the creation of the Meteora protocol.





The transition from Mercurial to Meteora represents more than just rebranding. It reflects major technical advancement and strategic realignment in liquidity design. The team has integrated years of accumulated expertise and deep market insight into Meteora's architecture, positioning it as a next-generation liquidity protocol for Solana.









In its manifesto, The Meteora Manifesto, the project declares: "Institutions had their turn. Now it's ours." This statement encapsulates Meteora's core philosophy of returning the power and rewards of DeFi to everyday users and liquidity providers.





Meteora views liquidity pools as the foundation of decentralized finance. Whether building a new token, a decentralized application (dApp), or a DeFi service, everything begins with liquidity. For new token launches in particular, creating a liquidity pool is the essential first step in enabling token exchange and market formation.









Meteora has introduced its native token, MET, designed with an innovative distribution mechanism that ensures fairness and long-term sustainability.





The total supply of MET is 1 billion tokens, with 48% allocated to the community. The detailed breakdown is as follows:

Category Allocation

Mercurial Stakeholders 15% — Mercurial Reserve 5% — LP Stimulus Plan 15% — Launchpads & Launchpool Ecosystem 3% — Off-Chain Contributors 2% — Jupiter Stakers 3% — CEX & Market Makers 3% — M3M3 Stakeholders 2% — Non-Circulating

Meteora Ecosystem Reserve 34% Linear vesting over 6 years Team 18% Linear vesting over 6 years









For more information about MET tokenomics, please refer only to official Meteora channels and be cautious of phishing sites.





Meteora launched the Phoenix Rising Plan, a Liquidity Generation Event (LGE) designed as a new model for token distribution. Unlike traditional airdrops, this mechanism distributes rewards in the form of liquidity positions rather than direct token claims. What this means is airdrop recipients never need to sell, but instead earn trading fees while "selling" their airdrops over a large range of liquidity. The goal is to ensure that every stakeholder in the Meteora ecosystem gains access to meaningful liquidity.





The core philosophy behind this initiative is inclusivity, enabling not only token holders but also all contributors to the protocol, including liquidity providers, developers, and community members, to share in the protocol's growth.





At TGE, 10% of the 48% community allocation will be distributed through the LGE, based on user preferences at the time of TGE. This represents a new and innovative approach to token launches





Through this model, Meteora enables the community to supply liquidity without requiring the team to allocate additional tokens, while participants earn trading fees in the process, creating a sustainable, community-driven liquidity foundation.













The detailed utilities of the MET token have not yet been officially announced. However, based on Meteora's product ecosystem, the token is expected to serve several potential functions:

Governance Rights: Participate in voting on key protocol decisions.

Revenue Sharing: Receive a portion of the trading fees generated by the protocol.

Staking Rewards: Earn additional yields by staking MET tokens.

Product Incentives: Enjoy fee discounts or enhanced benefits when using Meteora's products.





Please note that the actual utilities of the MET token are subject to official announcements from the Meteora team.









Meteora has developed a comprehensive liquidity product suite that includes four core products and several auxiliary tools, delivering tailored liquidity solutions for different types of users.









DLMM is one of Meteora's flagship products, designed to help liquidity providers (LPs) capture returns from market volatility through a dynamic fee mechanism.





Key Features:

Dynamic Fee Adjustment: DLMM automatically adjusts trading fees in real time based on market volatility, allowing LPs to earn higher returns during periods of increased price movement.

Concentrated Liquidity Precision: Liquidity providers can concentrate their capital within specific price bins to maximize capital efficiency.

Flexible Volatility Strategies: Users can choose from different volatility-based strategies according to their risk tolerance, ranging from conservative to aggressive.





This design makes DLMM particularly well-suited for professional market makers and liquidity providers seeking enhanced yield opportunities.









DAMM v2 is an advanced automated market maker (AMM) built on the constant product formula, representing a complete redesign rather than a simple iteration of DAMM v1. It introduces a new level of flexibility and efficiency for liquidity providers and token projects.





Key Features:

Dynamic Fee Mechanism: Dynamic adjustment of trading fees enhances revenue opportunities for LPs.

Optional Concentrated Liquidity: LPs can choose to concentrate liquidity within specific price ranges or provide full-range liquidity across all prices.

NFT-Based Liquidity Positions: Each liquidity position is represented by a Position NFT, improving composability and transferability.

Wide Price Range Support: Supports trading pairs across a theoretical price range from 0 to infinity.





DAMM v2 is particularly suited for projects and liquidity providers seeking flexible configuration and advanced market-making capabilities.









DAMM v1 is one of Meteora's foundational products, built on the constant product AMM model and supports token price movement across the entire range from 0 to infinity.





Its standout feature is the dual-yield mechanism, which allows LPs to earn not only traditional trading fees but also additional income by lending their assets to other protocols. This two-tiered revenue structure significantly enhances capital efficiency and LP returns.





DAMM v1 has already been widely adopted within the Solana ecosystem, providing stable and reliable liquidity infrastructure for numerous projects.









The Dynamic Bonding Curve (DBC) is Meteora's innovative token issuance mechanism that enables projects to create and launch tokens with fully customizable price dynamics.

How It Works: Tokens are initially traded within a virtual bonding curve. Once the price reaches a predefined threshold, liquidity automatically migrates to a DAMM v1 or DAMM v2 pool on Meteora.

Fully Customizable Parameters: Projects can define curve parameters to design unique tokenomic models that fit their specific goals.





DBC is particularly well-suited for new project launches and memecoin issuances, providing token creators with an end-to-end solution that covers the entire lifecycle, from initial launch to secondary market trading.













In addition to its four core products, Meteora has developed a range of additional products that enhance and complete its broader liquidity ecosystem.

Alpha Vault: Alpha Vault functions as an anti-bot mechanism designed for use alongside launchpools. It allows users to deposit funds and purchase tokens before trading begins, effectively preventing front-running and market manipulation by bots.

Stake2Earn: Stake2Earn enables project teams to share trading fees generated by DAMM v1 and v2 pools with top token stakers. This mechanism incentivizes long-term holders and strengthens the sustainability of the token economy.

Dynamic Vault: Dynamic Vault improves capital efficiency by dynamically allocating assets to lending platforms, creating additional yield opportunities for LPs participating in DAMM v1 and memecoin pools.

Meteora Lock: Meteora Lock is an open-source locking tool that allows users to lock tokens based on a custom vesting schedule. It is particularly useful for team allocations, investor lockups, and other token management scenarios.

Dynamic Fee Sharing: This feature allows projects to dynamically configure fee-sharing structures for specific user groups, enhancing flexibility in community incentive design.

Zap: Zap is a utility wrapper that allows users to enter or exit liquidity pools quickly from any AMM or through Jupiter, significantly simplifying the user experience and reducing operational friction.













In June 2024, Meteora announced the establishment of a Capital Markets Fund, allocating $1 million to support and accelerate teams building decentralized capital market infrastructure on Solana. The purpose of this fund is to empower teams dedicated to creating the next generation of internet capital markets on Solana by providing them with resources, technical assistance, and ecosystem support. This initiative demonstrates Meteora's broader vision, focusing not only on its own product development but also on nurturing the growth of the entire Solana ecosystem.









In July 2024, Meteora introduced the concept of the Universal Curve, marking a forward-looking evolution in dynamic liquidity design. Traditional AMMs have long been constrained by rigid curve models; the Universal Curve aims to remove these limitations, offering liquidity providers greater flexibility and efficiency in how liquidity is allocated and priced.





As one of the leading liquidity protocols in the Solana ecosystem, Meteora is redefining the standards of decentralized liquidity through its innovative product architecture and equitable tokenomics. From DLMM to the DAMM series, from Dynamic Bonding Curves to a suite of auxiliary tools, Meteora delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for liquidity providers, project teams, and everyday users alike.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



