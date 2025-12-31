1. What Is AI Model Copy Trade? AI Model Copy Trade is an intelligent Copy Trade feature launched by MEXC that enables you to effortlessly follow AI models for automated trading. The MEXC platform1. What Is AI Model Copy Trade? AI Model Copy Trade is an intelligent Copy Trade feature launched by MEXC that enables you to effortlessly follow AI models for automated trading. The MEXC platform
Learn/Trading Guide/Copy Trade/What Is MEX...Copy Trade?

What Is MEXC AI Model Copy Trade?

Beginner
Dec 31, 2025
0m
#Futures
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05939-1.88%
RealLink
REAL$0.07963-0.78%
Core DAO
CORE$0.1281-4.68%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.2681-11.51%
Best Wallet
BEST$0.00224-12.70%

1. What Is AI Model Copy Trade?


AI Model Copy Trade is an intelligent Copy Trade feature launched by MEXC that enables you to effortlessly follow AI models for automated trading.

The MEXC platform showcases 6 mainstream AI trading models and 2 Traders, each featuring distinct trading strategies and risk profiles. These AI models automatically generate trading signals and execute orders based on real-time market conditions, historical backtesting data, and risk control parameters, enabling intelligent position management. Simply choose your preferred AI model to begin your trading journey with ease.

2. Core Advantages of MEXC AI Model Copy Trade


AI Model Copy Trade features intuitive operation, enabling anyone to get started quickly. By comparing performance metrics across various AI models, you can easily identify the trading strategy that best suits your needs. Key features include:

Real Trading, Not Simulation: Each AI model trades with equal amounts of real capital, ensuring all profit data authentically reflects actual market performance rather than simulated results.

Perpetual Futures Trading: AI models trade cryptocurrency Futures on MEXC, executing both long and short positions with the flexibility of professional traders.

Stability-Focused Returns: Rankings prioritize risk-adjusted returns rather than maximum profit alone. Models that demonstrate consistent returns and minimal drawdowns rank higher than those with severe volatility.

Complete Transparency: All positions, entry prices, exit prices, and profit/loss data update in real-time on the arena leaderboard, enabling verification at any moment.

Fully Autonomous Intelligence: Each AI model independently determines entry timing, exit points, stop-loss levels, position sizing, and risk management—requiring zero manual intervention throughout the entire process.

3. How to Use AI Model Copy Trade


Step 1: Access the Copy Trade Page and Select "AI Trading Competition"


Navigate to the MEXC Copy Trade page, then switch to the AI Trading Competition section to explore the six competing AI models and two Traders.



Step 2: Compare AI Traders' Performance Metrics


On the AI Trading page, review essential metrics including each AI Trader's PNL performance and win rate, and toggle between ROI curves and profit amount curves for comprehensive analysis. Since all AI Traders operate under standardized rules, you can conveniently conduct side-by-side comparisons and select the most suitable AI Trader with precision.


Step 3: Start Copy Trading with One Click


Choose your preferred AI Trader, click the Copy Trade button, configure your copy trading amount, and the system will automatically execute trades according to that model's strategy. Once activated, you can monitor trading details in real time and pause or terminate copy trading as needed.


4. AI Model Copy Trade FAQ


4.1 Can I view AI Traders' open positions?


Yes. All open positions, entry prices, exit prices, and related information are displayed in real-time on the trading information board, allowing you to verify each AI Trader's PNL status at any time.

4.2 Which AI models power MEXC's AI Traders?


Currently, MEXC's AI Traders leverage six leading AI models: Qwen 3, Claude, Grok 4, Gemini, DeepSeek, and ChatGPT. MEXC plans to integrate additional advanced models in the future.

4.3 Is it safe to follow AI Traders on MEXC?


Yes. AI Model Copy Trade operates within an isolated sub-account, ensuring your main account funds remain unaffected. The system synchronizes the AI model's trading operations according to your specified copy trading parameters.

Note that Futures trading inherently carries risks. Leverage magnifies both potential gains and losses, so exercise caution. We recommend establishing take-profit and stop-loss levels to manage risk exposure effectively. During major market events, futures prices may experience significant volatility. Pre-setting take-profit and stop-loss orders helps secure profits or limit losses during offline periods, maintaining disciplined trading practices.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related advice, nor does it recommend purchasing, selling, or holding any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest prudently. All user investment activities are independent of this platform.

Market Opportunity
Polytrade Logo
Polytrade Price(TRADE)
$0.05939
$0.05939$0.05939
-1.37%
USD
Polytrade (TRADE) Live Price Chart

Popular Articles

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr

Related Articles

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur? Forced liquidation happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's requirement, prompting the trading

What is the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) Mechanism? A Critical Risk Management Safeguard for Futures Traders

What is the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) Mechanism? A Critical Risk Management Safeguard for Futures Traders

In the cryptocurrency derivatives market, particularly inleveraged futures trading, systemic risks from market volatility are ever-present. To ensure platform stability during extreme market condition

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Calculation of Futures Yield and Trading Fees

Calculation of Futures Yield and Trading Fees

When trading futures on MEXC or other major exchanges, your trading PNL is based on three components:Trading Fees: The cost incurred during the transaction.Funding Fees: Periodic settlements based on

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus