







AI Model Copy Trade is an intelligent Copy Trade feature launched by MEXC that enables you to effortlessly follow AI models for automated trading.





The MEXC platform showcases 6 mainstream AI trading models and 2 Traders, each featuring distinct trading strategies and risk profiles. These AI models automatically generate trading signals and execute orders based on real-time market conditions, historical backtesting data, and risk control parameters, enabling intelligent position management. Simply choose your preferred AI model to begin your trading journey with ease.









AI Model Copy Trade features intuitive operation, enabling anyone to get started quickly. By comparing performance metrics across various AI models, you can easily identify the trading strategy that best suits your needs. Key features include:





Real Trading, Not Simulation: Each AI model trades with equal amounts of real capital, ensuring all profit data authentically reflects actual market performance rather than simulated results.





Perpetual Futures Trading: AI models trade cryptocurrency Futures on MEXC, executing both long and short positions with the flexibility of professional traders.





Stability-Focused Returns: Rankings prioritize risk-adjusted returns rather than maximum profit alone. Models that demonstrate consistent returns and minimal drawdowns rank higher than those with severe volatility.





Complete Transparency: All positions, entry prices, exit prices, and profit/loss data update in real-time on the arena leaderboard, enabling verification at any moment.





Fully Autonomous Intelligence: Each AI model independently determines entry timing, exit points, stop-loss levels, position sizing, and risk management—requiring zero manual intervention throughout the entire process.













Navigate to the MEXC Copy Trade page , then switch to the AI Trading Competition section to explore the six competing AI models and two Traders.





AI Copy Trade













On the AI Trading page, review essential metrics including each AI Trader's PNL performance and win rate, and toggle between ROI curves and profit amount curves for comprehensive analysis. Since all AI Traders operate under standardized rules, you can conveniently conduct side-by-side comparisons and select the most suitable AI Trader with precision.













Choose your preferred AI Trader, click the Copy Trade button, configure your copy trading amount, and the system will automatically execute trades according to that model's strategy. Once activated, you can monitor trading details in real time and pause or terminate copy trading as needed.

















Yes. All open positions, entry prices, exit prices, and related information are displayed in real-time on the trading information board, allowing you to verify each AI Trader's PNL status at any time.









Currently, MEXC's AI Traders leverage six leading AI models: Qwen 3, Claude, Grok 4, Gemini, DeepSeek, and ChatGPT. MEXC plans to integrate additional advanced models in the future.









Yes. AI Model Copy Trade operates within an isolated sub-account, ensuring your main account funds remain unaffected. The system synchronizes the AI model's trading operations according to your specified copy trading parameters.





Note that Futures trading inherently carries risks. Leverage magnifies both potential gains and losses, so exercise caution. We recommend establishing take-profit and stop-loss levels to manage risk exposure effectively. During major market events, futures prices may experience significant volatility. Pre-setting take-profit and stop-loss orders helps secure profits or limit losses during offline periods, maintaining disciplined trading practices.









Disclaimer: This material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related advice, nor does it recommend purchasing, selling, or holding any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest prudently. All user investment activities are independent of this platform.