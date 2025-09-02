What is MEXC DEX+? Complete Trading Guide for DEX Aggregator









MEXC DEX+ is a decentralized trading aggregation platform (DEX Aggregator) that integrates multiple DEXs to provide users with the best trading paths, reducing slippage and optimizing trading costs. As the latest decentralized trading solution launched by MEXC, DEX+ supports trading of over 10,000 on-chain assets, ensuring users always execute trades at the best prices, delivering a seamless DEX trading experience.









Using DEX+ on the Web and App interfaces is very similar. We will demonstrate the usage based on the App.









If you are a new user on the MEXC platform, you can read " How To Sign Up for a MEXC Account " and follow the step-by-step instructions to sign up for your MEXC account. Once signed up, your DEX+ account will be activated automatically.





If you are already a MEXC user, open the MEXC App, tap DEX+ to access the page, review and agree to the user agreement, then tap Sign Up on DEX+ to activate your DEX+ account.









On the DEX+ page, select Wallets, tap Receive, choose the Crypto and Network, enter the Amount, and then tap Confirm to transfer assets from your MEXC account to DEX+.





If you don't see the corresponding deposit token during the transfer process, use the Convert feature on the deposit page to quickly convert and deposit tokens.





Note: DEX+ supports networks like Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and TRON. More networks and tokens will be supported in the future.













Tap the Trade button at the bottom of the page, select the token you want to trade, choose the order type, input the corresponding parameters (such as price, amount, etc.), and tap Buy to acquire the corresponding token.





Note:





1) Due to varying levels of blockchain network congestion, some transactions may take anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes to settle.



2) DEX+ currently supports the following order types: Market Order, Limit Order, Quick Buy/Sell, Advanced Limit Order, and Auto-Sell (TP/SL). Users can choose the order type that best suits their needs.





3) When selecting a token to trade, you can view detailed information about the token on the Markets page to assess potential risks. Additionally, you can filter tokens through lists like Trending, Alpha, Pump.fun, and Smart Money.













After completing a trade, you can see your current position under Positions at the bottom of the trading page. Tap the notebook icon next to it to go to Trade History, where you can see your past trade records.













On the DEX+ page, select Wallets, tap Send, choose the Crypto and Network, enter the Amount, and then tap Confirm to transfer assets from DEX+ to your MEXC account.





Note: DEX+ supports networks like Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and TRON. More networks and tokens will be supported in the future.









MEXC DEX+ allows users to trade on-chain without managing private keys or performing complex external wallet transfers, significantly lowering the entry barrier and making DEX transactions more efficient and seamless.





If you encounter any issues while using DEX+, you can refer to the " MEXC DEX+ FAQ " for solutions.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



