What is MEXC? The World's Leading Digital Asset Trading Platform, Achieving Your Path to Wealth

Global Presence : MEXC is a leading crypto exchange serving over 30 million users in 170+ countries.

Wide Asset Coverage : Supports 2,300+ spot pairs and 800+ contract pairs, including DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi.

Fast Trading : Can process 1.4 million orders per second with low latency (under 10ms).

Top Security : Uses Proof of Reserves, a $100M Guardian Fund, and real-time on-chain verification.

Low Fees : Offers 0% Maker fees and discounts for MX token holders.

Incentives : Runs airdrops, trading competitions, and reward programs for users.

Technology Plans : Upgrading matching engines, integrating AI, and exploring cross-chain liquidity.

MEXC is a global leading cryptocurrency trading platform established in 2018. With its dynamic market strategy, efficient technical architecture, and user-friendly trading experience, it has quickly attracted the attention of traders worldwide. Since its establishment, MEXC Exchange has quickly occupied the market in just one year, successfully gaining 5% of the global digital asset trading market share and becoming an important player in the cryptocurrency industry. So far, MEXC has served more than 30 million users, covering more than 170 countries and regions, and the daily trading volume has exceeded $20 billion.





During the 2021 Dubai Cryptocurrency Expo, MEXC won the "Best Crypto Exchange in Asia" award, which not only recognizes the platform's strength, but also strongly endorses its future development. It is worth noting that these brilliant achievements are just the starting point of MEXC's journey, and the platform's growth potential is still huge. MEXC knows well that only by achieving the ultimate in diversified products, fast and efficient trading experience, strict security protection, and low-cost advantages can it truly meet the needs of global users. Therefore, the platform has always adhered to the core competitiveness of " more, faster, better, and cheaper " and is committed to providing users with a full range of crypto trading services.





MEXC platform has become an important platform for investors to access different cryptocurrency and blockchain projects with its globally leading asset coverage. Currently, MEXC has launched over 2334 spot trading pairs and 833 contract trading pairs, covering a variety of assets from mainstream cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) to emerging fields such as potential projects, NFTs, DeFi, and GameFi. In addition to common spot and contract trading, MEXC also supports high-frequency trading (HFT), quantitative arbitrage, market-making strategies, trend tracking, grid trading and other trading strategies to meet the needs of different users.





MEXC's "full category coverage" capability is due to its unique ecosystem layout. Through the MEXC DEX + decentralized aggregation trading system and MEXC Alpha , MEXC can quickly capture high-quality new projects, shorten the listing decision cycle, and achieve more flexible market response. This efficient mechanism enables both cryptocurrency novices and experienced traders to find suitable investment targets on the MEXC platform, create diversified investment portfolios, effectively risk diversification, and optimize asset allocation.









MEXC is known as the "golden dog mining ground". In 2024, the platform launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial launch tokens and 605 Meme tokens. With its strong initial launch advantage, MEXC users can take the lead in layout and seize the growth dividend of the early price discovery stage before the project's popularity spreads. At the same time, MEXC strictly screens each online project to ensure that it has real ecosystem support and sustainable development potential, allowing users not only to "take the lead" but also to participate with peace of mind.













MEXC's in-house trading engine is capable of processing 1.40 million orders per second, and its order execution latency is less than 10 milliseconds, ensuring fast and stable transactions even during extreme market fluctuations.









In order to serve global users, the MEXC platform has multiple data centers in multiple countries and regions, and ensures that every user can enjoy the lowest latency trading experience through CDN acceleration technology. The platform's efficient matching engine and support for multiple server nodes ensure that transactions can be completed quickly and securely worldwide.

MEXC Exchange provides a variety of API interfaces for professional institutional investors and quantitative traders, supporting high-speed and low-latency automated trading. Through these APIs, users can deeply integrate quantitative strategies with the MEXC platform for efficient arbitrage, market making, hedging and other strategies, achieving more accurate market operations.





REST API : Supports all trading functions

WebSocket API : Real-time market data push

Request limit : Power users can send 100 + requests per second

Response speed : Average API response time is less than 50 milliseconds













MEXC is committed to providing users with strong asset security, ensuring that every transaction can be completed in a secure and transparent environment. The platform ensures that every user asset is supported by sufficient reserves through Proof of Reserve (PoR) , and the reserves exceed 100%, providing users with additional security buffers and avoiding run risks.









At the same time, MEXC has also established a $100 million Guardian Fund, which provides users with full protection 24/7 to quickly respond to emergencies. In addition, the platform provides real-time on-chain verification and contract insurance funds to ensure the transparency and security of funds. These measures together build a solid security line for MEXC, allowing users to trade with peace of mind.













A good trading experience cannot be separated from liquidity. Taking the BTCUSDT perpetual contract as an example, the total amount of limit orders within ± 5 basis points of the middle price of the contract by MEXC is 130% higher than that of its peers. In spot trading, taking the BTC/USDT trading pair as an example, the total amount of limit orders within ± 5 basis points of the BTC/USDT spot middle price on the MEXC platform is 240% higher than that of its peers (data source: official public data of various exchanges and TokenInsight and Simplicity Group third-party liquidity analysis). Not only BTC, but also in the contract and spot trading of major cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 50 by market capitalization such as ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, MEXC's 0.05% depth is also far ahead. Both individual investors and professional institutions can achieve efficient matching and free trading on the platform. With the stability of long-term operation and the support of active users, MEXC has created a stable and profound trading ecosystem, allowing every order to be quickly executed and every investment to be executed calmly.

















MEXC has always adhered to the principle of " low cost and high return ", and has significant competitive advantages in the same industry:





Currently, on MEXC Exchange, the spot trading order (Maker) handling fee rate is 0.0000%, and the eating order (Taker) handling fee rate is 0.0500%. If you hold MX, you can deduct the contract handling fee and enjoy a 20% discount; if you hold more than 500 MX, you can also get a 50% discount.









MEXC perpetual contract trading Maker fee rate: 0.000%, Taker fee rate: 0.020%. If you hold MX, after transferring it to the contract account, you can deduct the contract fee and enjoy a 20% discount; if you hold more than 500 MX, you can also get a 50% discount.













MEXC has become an important platform for cryptocurrency investors to capture potential projects and realize asset appreciation through its innovative airdrop mechanism and rich trading ecosystem. MEXC offers a variety of airdrop activities, including Sunshine, Launchpad, Launchpool, and Airdrop +, allowing users to participate and obtain potential tokens at a low threshold. In 2024, MEXC successfully held 2,202 airdrop activities, issuing more than 127 million USDT rewards, especially for MX holders, who can obtain an annualized return of up to 65%, far exceeding traditional investment channels. MEXC's airdrop event is not only a high-return opportunity, but its participation process is also exceptionally simple. Users can easily earn free tokens by registering an account, completing KYC certification , and participating in airdrop tasks. In addition, MEXC's trading competitions, rebate activities, and income products provide users with additional income opportunities, making the platform's investment returns more diversified.













Matching Engine Upgrade : MEXC will further enhance the processing capacity of the matching engine, with the goal of enhancing the order processing capacity to 2 million orders per second, ensuring an efficient and low-latency trading experience in an environment with higher trading volume.

AI Routing: By introducing artificial intelligence (AI) routing technology, MEXC will use Machine Learning to optimize order execution, improve transaction accuracy and speed, further reduce slippage, and improve user trading experience.

Cross-chain liquidity aggregation: MEXC will explore and integrate DeFi (decentralized finance) liquidity to create a cross-chain liquidity aggregation platform, enhance the platform's market depth and liquidity, and provide users with more asset trading opportunities.









Deepening Emerging Markets : MEXC will increase its presence in Emerging Markets, especially in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, to expand its user base and promote global market development by providing localization services.

Strengthening institutional services : MEXC plans to further strengthen its services to institutional investors, attract more professional market makers, hedge funds and other institutional clients, and promote the growth of the platform in the field of institutional investment.

Launch innovative products : MEXC will continue to launch innovative trading products, such as new derivatives, customized financial products, etc., to provide users with a wider range of investment choices and meet the trading needs of different risk preferences.





Through the above technological innovation and market expansion strategies, MEXC will continue to enhance its global competitiveness and promote the platform's continued leading position in the future cryptocurrency market.









MEXC continues to deepen its global layout, relying on its technological advantages and innovation capabilities, gradually establishing a leading position in multiple markets. The platform now supports multilingual services such as English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and Korean, deeply cultivating multiple regional markets such as Asia, Europe, and North America, with users all over the world. If you also want to join MEXC's global trading ecosystem, here are the simple registration steps:





Visit the official website : Go to the : Go to the MEXC official website and click the "Register" button in the upper right corner.

Create an account : Enter your email address, set your account password and complete email verification.

Authentication : Complete the authentication according to the requirements of the platform to ensure the security of the account.

Recharge funds : Choose the recharge method that suits you, recharge with fiat currency or cryptocurrency.

Start trading : Choose the trading pair you are interested in, start trading and seize market opportunities.





MEXC not only provides global 24-hour online customer service support to help users quickly solve problems, but also regularly releases market analysis reports, trading skills, and investment guides to help users continuously improve their trading skills and master more market information. In addition, MEXC has launched various educational videos and online tutorials suitable for beginners, allowing investors of any level to easily get started and understand the basic concepts and operational skills of the cryptocurrency market.





As a global, diversified, and innovation-driven platform, MEXC continuously strengthens its core competitiveness and is committed to providing global users with a secure, efficient, convenient, and low-cost cryptocurrency trading experience. In the future, MEXC will continue to make efforts in technological innovation, security assurance, and global market expansion, leading the sustainable development of the cryptocurrency industry and creating a more diverse, intelligent, and secure cryptocurrency asset management platform for global users.





MEXC - Making encrypted transactions simpler, more efficient, and more trustworthy.





