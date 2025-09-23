What Is MEXC's PNL Margin Feature?









PNL Margin, also referred to as a rolling position strategy, is a trading method where unrealized profits from open futures positions are used as margin to open or increase additional positions. Instead of closing a profitable position to realize gains, traders leverage unrealized profits to expand their exposure, effectively growing their position size without adding new capital.





This approach is commonly used in high-leverage environments and is most effective during strong, strong directional markets. By continuously allocating unrealized profits into the same trade direction, traders aim to accelerate position growth. When executed correctly in a sustained trend, this creates a compounding or "snowball" effect, where both the position size and potential returns increase rapidly. Each successful scale-in amplifies overall exposure and return potential.









The typical workflow is as follows: A trader first opens a futures position using initial capital. Once the position becomes profitable, instead of realizing the gains, both the principal and unrealized profits are used as margin to increase exposure. When executed successfully in sequence, this compounding approach can accelerate account growth at an exponential pace.

To illustrate, let's assume a trader starts with 10,000 USDT. When the price of BTC reaches 40,000 USDT, the trader opens a 10x leveraged long position, creating an initial position size of 100,000 USDT (≈ 2.5 BTC). From there, the trader adopts a PNL Margin strategy and performed two rollovers:

First Rollover: When BTC rises to 44,000 USDT (+10%), the 10,000 USDT unrealized profit is added as new margin, expanding the position size to 200,000 USDT (≈ 4.5 BTC).

Second Rollover: BTC then climbs to 47,960 USDT (+9%), generating an unrealized profit of 18,000 USDT unprofit. This profit is again used as margin, further expanding the position size to 380,000 USDT (≈ 7.9 BTC).

The step-by-step process is illustrated in the table below:





Rollover with PNL Margin

Step BTC Price (USDT) Price Change

Position Size (USDT) Unrealized Profit Account Equity (USDT) Action Resulting Position Size (USDT) Initial Position 40,000 - 100,000 - 10,000 - 100,000 1st Rollover 44,000 +10% 100,000 10,000

20,000 Use unrealized profit (10,000 USDT) as margin to add positions at 10x leverage 200,000 2nd Rollover 47,960 +9% 200,000 18,000 38,000

Use unrealized profit (18,000 USDT) as margin to add positions at 10x leverage 380,000

Final Leg 52,000 +8.4% 380,000 31,920 69,920 - 380,000



Outcome Comparison

Scenario Entry Price (USDT) Final BTC Price (USDT) Final Position Size

Unrealized Profit (USDT)

Initial Margin (USDT) Final Account Equity (USDT) Without PNL Margin 40,000 52,000

100,000 UDST (2.5 BTC)

(52,000 - 40,000) × 2.5 = 30,000

10,000

40,000

With PNL Margin 40,000 52,000 380,000 USDT (7.9 BTC) 31,920 (final leg) 10,000 69,920



Trading fees, funding costs, and potential slippage are excluded in this illustration for clarity.





This example demonstrates how the PNL Margin strategy can significantly amplify returns when the market trend is favorable. The key characteristics of this approach are:

1) Aggressive Position Sizing: Each rollover typically commits the entire account equity or nearly all of it.

2) Dependence on Accurate Trend Judgment: A single misjudgement can wipe out all accumulated profits.

3) Leverage-Driven: The strategy is normally applied in leveraged futures trading, which magnifies both potential gains and risks.









1) Only newly opened Cross Margin positions can use the PNL Margin function. Isolated Margin positions are not eligible.

2) When using PNL Margin, only unrealized profits from cross margin positions are counted as available funds. Unrealized profits from isolated margin positions cannot be used.

3) PNL Margin applies only in Single-Asset Margin mode. In Multi-Asset Margin mode, the available funds are calculated based on a different logic.













Open the MEXC Futures trading page and select Cross Margin Mode. As the unrealized profit on your cross margin positions increases, your available funds will also increase.





Available Funds (Cross Margin) = Wallet Balance – Position Margin – Order Margin + Total Unrealized PNL of All Cross Margin Positions













1) Open the MEXC App and tap Futures.

2) Select Cross Margin Mode.

3) After opening a position, as the unrealized profit on your cross margin positions increases, your available funds will also increase.









Note: Under Advanced Margin Mode, users can select different margin modes for long and short positions. If the long position is set to isolated margin and the short position to cross margin, or the long position to cross margin and the short position to isolated margin, the available funds will still be displayed as cross margin available funds.













The key to PNL Margin trading lies in accurately gauging the sustainability of a market trend. It requires traders to decisively add to positions when the trend is clear and momentum is strong, maximizing profit capture through continuous compounding. However, this strategy is inherently a double-edged sword: while it can generate extraordinary returns during a sustained trend, a sudden reversal may quickly wipe out both accumulated unrealized gains and initial capital. Market unpredictability, emotional decision-making, and the use of high leverage all amplify these risks.





For this reason, PNL Margin is considered a high-risk, high-reward strategy that demands precise market judgment, strict discipline, and strong psychological resilience. Traders are advised to establish clear take-profit and stop-loss levels, apply robust risk management, and secure a portion of profits in time. Anyone attempting PNL Margin should only do so with small amounts of capital they are fully prepared to lose.









Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



