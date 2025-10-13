What is the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) Mechanism? A Critical Risk Management Safeguard for Futures Traders

In the cryptocurrency derivatives market, especially in leveraged Futures trading , systemic risk driven by market volatility is always present. To ensure platform stability during extreme market conditions and to prevent cascading liquidations that could critically impact the system, leading trading platforms have adopted a key risk control tool: the Auto-Deleveraging mechanism (ADL).





This article will provide a comprehensive breakdown of ADL's trigger logic, execution mechanism, and priority ranking system. Real-world examples and practical risk management tips will also be included to help traders effectively minimize their exposure to systemic risk.









Case Scenario: In June 2025, the crypto market experienced extreme volatility triggered by a sudden, sharp drop in BTC's price. One long-position futures trader, whose unrealized profits had exceeded 80%, was surprised to find their position partially reduced by the system, despite not having reached the liquidation price. The user initially believed this to be a system error.





In reality, this action was not a malfunction, but the result of a key risk control mechanism embedded in futures trading: the Auto-Deleveraging mechanism (ADL).





ADL is not an abnormal event, but a system-triggered, position reduction applied to highly profitable positions under extreme market conditions or during major liquidation risk events. Its purpose is to protect the platform's overall asset pool and maintain market stability when traditional liquidation mechanisms are insufficient.









Imagine an overloaded power grid during peak demand. To prevent a total blackout, the grid automatically shuts off power to certain areas based on predefined criteria. ADL works similarly, automatically reducing open positions starting from the most profitable to preserve system stability when others can't meet their obligations.





When the market experiences extreme volatility or when the insurance fund becomes insufficient, standard liquidation may not be enough to absorb the risk. In such cases, the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism kicks in, automatically reducing positions from the most profitable and highly leveraged users, and transferring part of their positions to offset losses in accounts undergoing liquidation. This helps maintain the platform's overall solvency and market stability.





Core ADL Logic: The platform prioritizes deleveraging highly profitable, high-leverage accounts, redirecting their positions to absorb losses from liquidated accounts, thus protecting the system's clearing capacity.





Simply put, "priority deleveraging from profitable accounts." In the event of a sudden market reversal, the system may reduce positions from the most profitable accounts with high leverage to offset losses from liquidated positions. This mechanism helps prevent a chain reaction of liquidations and protects the platform’s overall financial stability.





ADL Trigger Conditions Include:





A liquidated user's position reaches the liquidation price, but insufficient market liquidity prevents normal liquidation.

The platform's risk reserve (insurance fund) is depleted and cannot cover the shortfall from liquidation.

Extreme price volatility and increased slippage result in a large number of concentrated liquidations.





Under these extreme conditions, ADL serves as the platform's final line of defense to prevent systemic disruption.





For example:





User A opens a BTC long position using 10,000 USDT in margin, with 10× leverage and a notional value of 100,000 USDT. After a market rebound, BTC rises 20%, and A's unrealized PNL reaches 20,000 USDT. If the market then rapidly reverses and platform liquidity becomes strained, rendering normal liquidation ineffective, the system will trigger ADL.





ADL Execution Outcome:





The system identifies A as a high-profit, high-leverage user. Part of A's position is closed at the liquidation price, and the corresponding share is allocated to liquidated accounts. Although A is in profit, their position is reduced to help maintain overall system stability.





This example illustrates that even if you are in a profitable position, poor risk control may result in your account being reduced through ADL, effectively making you the counterparty that absorbs others' losses.





When ADL is triggered, the platform will independently rank long and short positions using the following formulas. Accounts with higher ranking values will be deleveraged first.





Ranking Value for Profitable Accounts = PNL (%) × Effective Leverage

Ranking Value for Losing Accounts = PNL (%) / Effective Leverage (Accounts with lower values are ranked lower and are less likely to be reduced.)





Parameter Definitions:





PNL (%) = (Mark Price Value − Average Entry Value) / Average Entry Value





Example: You entered a long position at 1,000 USDT, and it's now worth 1,200 USDT.

→ Profit Percentage = (1,200 − 1,000) / 1,000 = 20%





Effective Leverage = Mark Price Value / (Mark Price Value − Liquidation Value)





Example: Your position is currently worth 1,000 USDT, and its liquidation value is 800 USDT.

→ Effective Leverage = 1,000 / (1,000 − 800) = 5×





Mark Price Value = Mark Price × Position Size





Example: You hold 0.1 BTC and the current mark price is 60,000 USDT.

→ Mark Price Value = 0.1 × 60,000 = 6,000 USDT





Liquidation Value = Position value at the liquidation price





Example: If your liquidation price for BTC is 45,000 USDT.

→ Liquidation Value = 0.1 × 45,000 = 4,500 USDT









The standard liquidation mechanism is a risk control measure applied to losing accounts. When a user's position incurs losses that reduce the margin below the maintenance requirement, the platform liquidates the position to prevent negative equity.





In contrast, the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism is a system-wide protection that targets profitable accounts. When the market experiences extreme volatility and liquidated positions cannot be absorbed through normal order matching, the platform will automatically reduce a portion of profitable users' positions to cover the counterparty's losses.





The key differences are as follows:

Comparison Aspect Standard Liquidation Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) Trigger Mechanism Triggered when an individual account falls below the maintenance margin ratio Triggered by systemic risk or when the insurance fund is insufficient Target Account The user's own account Other users' accounts (high-leverage, high-profit accounts) Liquidation Method Order placed on the market for matching System-executed matching (direct counterparty execution) Execution Order Evaluated independently per account Executed based on market-wide ranking priority

Example:





Tom opens a long BTC position using 20× leverage. The market crashes, wiping out his margin and triggering liquidation. The platform steps in to liquidate his position. However, during the sharp downturn, the market moves too fast and no one is willing to take the other side of the trade. Tom's position can't be closed. What happens then?





At this point, the platform will trigger ADL, looking for the most profitable and highly leveraged counterparties, such as Jerry. The system will forcibly reduce a portion of Jerry's profitable position to offset the risk created by Tom's liquidation shortfall





In short, liquidation penalizes losing traders, while ADL reduces the positions of profitable traders to protect the platform. While you can actively manage the risk of liquidation, ADL may still occur even if you haven't done anything wrong. If your position is highly profitable and heavily leveraged, the system may reduce your position to cover losses from other traders' liquidations.













The ADL ranking value is calculated as: ADL Ranking = PNL (%) x Effective Leverage





In other words, the higher your profit and leverage, the higher your ADL ranking, and the greater your chance of being reduced. Therefore, reasonable leverage control is key to lowering ADL risk:





Beginners are advised to use moderate to low leverage, preferably within the 3-5× range. The lower the leverage, even with significant unrealized gains, your ranking value remains lower, making your position safer.





Traders are encouraged to use leverage cautiously and set clear take-profit and stop-loss zones based on their entry cost. This helps lock in profits or limit losses in time, and avoids the high-risk situation of being fully leveraged with no room to adjust.









When the system selects targets for ADL, it prioritizes positions with high unrealized profits and high leverage. To mitigate this risk, traders are advised to:





Take profits in a timely manner or close positions in batches to reduce unrealized gains and lower the chance of being targeted by the system.

Avoid chasing maximum profit. Locking in gains is the wiser strategy.





Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Recommendations:





Take-Profit: Set auto-close prices based on your expected target levels or previous highs to ensure profits are realized even during volatile movements.

Stop-Loss: Define stop-loss levels using key support areas or your personal maximum loss tolerance to prevent losses from becoming unmanageable.





Many novice traders tend to hold onto losing positions in anticipation of a market rebound. However, recovering from losses is not a linear process, the deeper the drawdown, the greater the percentage gain required to return to breakeven.

Drawdown Required Gain to Break Even 10% 11% 20% 25% 50% 100%





Therefore, once a position undergoes a significant drawdown, even a market rebound will require more time and greater price movement to return to breakeven. The primary purpose of setting a stop-loss is to manage risk effectively, preserving capital, limiting potential losses, and positioning yourself for future opportunities.









During periods of sharp market movements, whether upward or downward, the likelihood of ADL being triggered increases significantly:





It is advisable to proactively reduce position size or lower leverage ahead of high-volatility phases.

Alternatively, partially close positions in advance to reduce profit exposure on a single position.

Avoid taking all-or-nothing risks by holding high-profit positions during extreme market conditions.









Concentrated profits can cause an account to rank higher in the ADL priority queue, increasing the risk of position reduction. To mitigate this, consider the following risk-reduction measures:





Sub-account management to distribute profitable positions across accounts

Hedging strategies (e.g., holding opposing positions) to reduce net profits while maintaining the core strategy logic

Combining different assets and strategy types to avoid single-point exposure and diversify overall risk.









The occurrence of ADL is often closely linked to insufficient market liquidity:





Futures pairs for major assets such as BTC and ETH typically have deep liquidity and a higher success rate for liquidation via order matching, resulting in lower ADL risk.

In contrast, low-cap tokens or illiquid trading pairs are more prone to ADL, as liquidations may fail to match in volatile conditions.









The Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism is not a penalty for profitable traders, it is a critical safeguard designed to maintain system stability and prevent cascading liquidations during extreme market conditions. For traders aiming to build a sustainable and disciplined approach in the Futures market, understanding the trigger logic, ranking principles, and risk mitigation strategies of ADL is a fundamental part of effective risk management.





By setting rational take-profit and stop-loss levels, using planned orders strategically, and controlling leverage, traders can not only reduce the risk of passive position reduction but also preserve gains during periods of high volatility.





Moreover, choosing a platform with high liquidity, a transparent risk control framework, and efficient matching capabilities is essential for safeguarding your assets. MEXC offers industry-leading Futures market depth, minimal slippage, and a clearly disclosed ADL ranking and liquidation system, providing users with a more stable and professional trading environment. In this high-volatility, high-opportunity market, risk awareness is the best form of protection.





Mastering ADL begins with understanding risk. At MEXC, every trade you make is backed with confidence.





