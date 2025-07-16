What is Parabolic SAR?





The Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) is a widely used technical analysis tool designed to determine the direction of price trends and identify potential reversal points. This indicator plots a series of small dots on a price chart—positioned either above or below candlesticks—to help traders assess trend direction and establish stop-loss levels or target prices. Commonly applied in trend-following strategies, the Parabolic SAR enables traders to maintain positions during trends while providing timely signals for potential exits upon trend reversals.





Developed by renowned technical analyst J. Welles Wilder, the Parabolic SAR was introduced in his 1978 publication, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems. This seminal work also introduced several other foundational indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Average True Range (ATR), and Directional Movement Index (DMI), all of which remain widely utilized in modern trading strategies.













SAR dots below the price indicate an uptrend, suggesting a favorable environment for long positions.

SAR dots above the price signal a downtrend, indicating a potential opportunity for short positions.

When SAR dots move closer to the price or are breached, it may suggest an impending trend reversal, prompting traders to reassess and adjust their positions accordingly.





Renowned for its clarity and ease of interpretation, the Parabolic SAR serves as a valuable tool for both novice and seasoned traders. Beyond offering a clear visualization of market trends, it also provides early reversal signals, enabling traders to optimize their strategies and adapt effectively to changing market conditions.









The Parabolic SAR serves as a valuable tool for identifying market trend direction, duration, and potential reversals, enabling traders to optimize entry and exit points. Additionally, the indicator is widely used for dynamic stop-loss placement, allowing traders to adjust stop-loss levels in response to market trends. This approach, commonly known as a trailing stop, helps secure profits while effectively managing risk.





A key advantage of the Parabolic SAR is its ability to preserve gains by signaling trend reversals. By providing timely exit alerts, it prevents traders from exiting positions prematurely or entering the market too early, thereby enhancing overall trade efficiency.









While highly effective in strongly trending markets, the Parabolic SAR loses accuracy in ranging or choppy conditions. During periods of market consolidation or low volatility, it can produce false reversal signals, potentially leading to unnecessary trade adjustments or losses.





The indicator’s sensitivity settings require careful adjustment. Higher sensitivity increases the likelihood of false signals, potentially resulting in premature position closures or profit-taking. Additionally, false bullish signals may foster overconfidence, prompting traders to enter positions at unfavorable price points.





Another limitation of the Parabolic SAR is that it does not factor in trading volume, which means it cannot assess trend strength directly. Although greater distance between SAR dots may suggest strong price movements, this does not always confirm trend sustainability. As a best practice, traders should combine the Parabolic SAR with other technical indicators to achieve a more comprehensive market analysis.









To apply the Parabolic SAR on MEXC, follow these steps:

1) Open the MEXC SpotorFutures trading page.

2) Click the Indicators (Fx) button above the candlestick chart.

3) Navigate to the Main Index, and select SAR. Note: Click the SAR section on the left side if the menu doesn't immediately update.

4) Customize the Start, Increment, andMaximum parameters as needed.

5) Click Confirm to apply the Parabolic SAR to your trading chart.





Once enabled, Parabolic SAR dots will appear above or below price movements, assisting traders in identifying trend shifts, refining trading strategies, and managing risk more effectively.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.