$147K Raised: BullZilla Emerges as the Best New Meme Coin Presale Now While Cheems Rises and World Liberty Financial Drops

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 22:45
What if the next 1000x opportunity in crypto wasn’t a coin you’ve already heard of, but one quietly roaring into the spotlight? The meme coin market is as volatile as ever, producing sharp dips and explosive rises in the same 24-hour window. Investors seeking the best new meme coin presales are now learning that timing is everything.

In the last 24 hours, World Liberty Financial dropped 18.47% to $0.000000000002730, a dramatic reminder of how quickly market sentiment can reverse. Cheems, in contrast, gained 2.84% to $0.0002059, showing that community-driven tokens can still carve out short-term strength. These swings illustrate how unpredictable the landscape is, where fortunes can be made or lost in a single day.

Amid the turbulence, BullZilla is rising. Its presale has already crossed $147,000 with progressive pricing and narrative-driven mechanics designed to build sustained momentum. With a projected 27,527.93% ROI from the early presale to the listing price, it is quickly becoming one of the best new meme coin presales now.

BullZilla Presale: The Lore-Driven Beast of 2025

BullZilla ($BZIL) is currently in its first presale stage, The Project Trinity Boom, priced at $0.00001908. Already, over 522 token holders have contributed more than $147,000, with the next price milestone expected at $0.00002575, a 34.95% increase projected within days. Each $100,000 raised or 48 hours triggers another price rise, ensuring early entries capture maximum value.

Unlike many meme tokens that depend only on hype, BullZilla has been engineered around a lore-based roadmap with 24 chapters. Each stage of the story comes with a live burn event, adding scarcity while fueling engagement. This cinematic strategy is designed not just to capture attention but to retain it. It transforms the presale from a simple fundraising round into a shared narrative arc that investors can follow chapter by chapter.

The ROI potential is staggering. According to its whitepaper, early participants could see gains of up to 27,527.93% by the time $BZIL lists at $0.00527. For those who joined at Stage 1C, ROI is already 231.82%. An investment scenario of $2,000 at current prices would secure over 104 million tokens, positioning buyers for significant upside if targets are reached. With referral bonuses adding 10% on both sides of a transaction and rewards unlocking two weeks after the presale, the system incentivizes growth while discouraging short-term flips.

The 70% APY Advantage: Why Staking Secures Loyalty

Beyond the presale’s mechanics, BullZilla’s staking system is turning heads. Known as the HODL Furnace, it offers returns of up to 70% APY, one of the highest yields in the meme coin sector. Unlike speculative tokens that fade after launch, this system ensures long-term engagement by rewarding holders who lock their tokens.

Ethereum’s infrastructure powers this staking, giving it a backbone of security and liquidity. By offering such high yields, the project reduces sell pressure and builds loyalty, setting itself apart from meme coins that rely on hype cycles. For investors scanning the best new meme coin presales now, staking creates an extra layer of conviction, transforming $BZIL from a short-term trade into a potential wealth-building ecosystem.

World Liberty Financial: Volatility in Action

World Liberty Financial saw a steep 18.47% decline in the past 24 hours, falling to $0.000000000002730. This dramatic correction highlights the risks in highly speculative microcap projects. According to CoinMarketCap data, the token has experienced wild swings over recent weeks, driven largely by speculative trading rather than strong fundamentals.

Recent reports suggest liquidity concerns and shifting community sentiment have contributed to the selloff. Analysts also warn that tokens with such large supplies and minuscule prices often become battlegrounds for short-term traders rather than long-term investors. For some, the sharp drop presents a potential entry point, but without mechanisms like progressive pricing or staking, sustainability remains in question.

Cheems: A Meme Veteran Finds New Strength

Cheems has long been a staple of meme culture within the crypto space, and over the past 24 hours, it has shown resilience, rising 2.84% to $0.0002059. Its enduring popularity reflects how community-driven projects can maintain relevance even when newer tokens crowd the market. CoinGecko reports indicate trading volume has remained steady, suggesting a core base of supporters continues to back the project.

The token’s upward move coincides with renewed social media interest and chatter around upcoming partnerships. While Cheems lacks the high-yield staking and structured presale mechanics of new projects, its cultural significance ensures it remains a recognizable player. For traders, it offers stability within the meme coin space, even if its growth curve is less aggressive than early-stage presales.

Conclusion

Based on our research and market trends, BullZilla demonstrates clear advantages over World Liberty Financial and Cheems. While World Liberty Financial highlights the risks of volatility and Cheems shows the power of community resilience, neither offers the structured presale mechanics and ROI projections of BullZilla. With $147,000 already raised, a 34.95% price surge imminent, and staking yields of 70% APY, BullZilla is positioning itself as one of the best new meme coin presales now.

Investors have only a narrow window to enter before the next milestone raises the price again. By joining the Bull Zilla Presale today, leveraging referral codes for bonus tokens, and locking into staking, participants can position themselves at the forefront of what analysts see as the BullZilla next 1000x opportunity.

Frequently Asked Questions For Best New Meme Coin Presales Now

How to find meme coin presales?

Track verified launchpads, official project websites, and presale aggregators.

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

Analysts highlight BullZilla Presale due to its progressive price model and staking rewards.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

Projects combining scarcity, strong narratives, and high APY staking have the strongest potential.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, especially those that evolve beyond hype and provide token utility alongside community engagement.

Which meme coin is best to buy now?

Presales with structured ROI projections and clear growth mechanics present the best opportunities.

Glossary of Key Terms

  • APY: Annual Percentage Yield, a measure of return on staked tokens.
  • DeFi: Decentralized Finance, blockchain-based financial applications.
  • Presale: Early fundraising stage before public exchange listing.
  • ROI: Return on Investment, profit relative to initial cost.
  • Liquidity: Availability of tokens for trading in decentralized or centralized markets.

Summary

This article analyzes three meme coins making headlines: World Liberty Financial, Cheems, and BullZilla. World Liberty Financial plunged 18.47% in 24 hours to $0.000000000002730, reflecting microcap volatility. Cheems gained 2.84% to $0.0002059, proving its cultural resilience. But the spotlight is on BullZilla, whose presale has already raised $147,000 at $0.00001908, with a 34.95% price increase imminent. With ROI potential exceeding 27,527.93% and staking rewards of 70% APY, BullZilla is one of the best new meme coin presales now. Its lore-driven roadmap, progressive price engine, and referral bonuses position it as a unique 2025 contender for exponential returns.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
