3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
$0.00893
-7.44%
MEME
$0.001764
-11.35%
LAYER
$0.5753
-4.49%
PEPE
$0.00000991
-5.88%
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 00:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 2nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $525 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $57.7983 million
PANews
2025/08/02 23:30
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), after BTC fell below $113,000, the floating profits of "insider whales" reached a new high.
BTC
$112,280.86
-1.46%
AI
$0.1123
-6.65%
PANews
2025/08/02 23:18
Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target
XYZVerse targets Doge and SHIB with token burn, sports deals, and buzz of a potential 30x surge. #partnercontent
FUEL
$0.00676
-3.97%
SHIB
$0.00001163
-4.51%
DOGE
$0.19029
-7.78%
BUZZ
$0.007151
-0.44%
TOKEN
$0.01416
-7.39%
Crypto.news
2025/08/02 23:14
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
TRUMP
$8.468
-3.59%
PANews
2025/08/02 23:11
China's crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
China's plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn't simply a policy — it's to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
GRAND
$0.298
--%
T
$0.01565
-5.89%
PANews
2025/08/02 23:05
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
PANews reported on August 2 that according to Coinglass data, the total network liquidation reached US$20.038 million in the past hour, of which long positions liquidated US$18.7707 million and short
PANews
2025/08/02 22:54
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
PANews reported on August 2nd that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued an official security alert, warning against fraudulent stablecoin licensing schemes. The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came
PANews
2025/08/02 22:31
What's next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?
Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ETH
$3,378.02
-5.09%
Crypto.news
2025/08/02 22:10
The "Insider Whale" has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.
PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
BTC
$112,280.86
-1.46%
SOL
$156.06
-6.08%
XRP
$2.7534
-8.74%
ETH
$3,378.02
-5.09%
PANews
2025/08/02 21:44
