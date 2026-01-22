Exchange
DEX+
Buy Crypto
Markets
Spot
Futures
GOLD
Earn
Events
More
MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2026-01-31 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
All
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Altcoin
Crypto Headlines
BTC-To-Gold Ratio Hits New Lows As Gold Rally Continues
The post BTC-To-Gold Ratio Hits New Lows As Gold Rally Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s record-breaking rally inadvertently put pressure on
Share
Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
2026/01/22 15:36
Has the Decline Finally Come to an End? Big Bull Cathie Wood Makes Bold Statements About Bitcoin (BTC)!
The post Has the Decline Finally Come to an End? Big Bull Cathie Wood Makes Bold Statements About Bitcoin (BTC)! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Has the
Share
Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
2026/01/22 15:24
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Returns to $90,000 After Trump Cancels EU Tariff Plans
TLDR Bitcoin climbed back above $90,000 after President Trump announced progress on Greenland negotiations with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Trump stated he
Share
Author: Coincentral
2026/01/22 15:04
ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin to Dominate Digital Assets Market
The post ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin to Dominate Digital Assets Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin expected to reach $16 trillion by
Share
Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
2026/01/22 14:43
Bitcoin ‘Strong Support’ Gets a Macro Boost From Trump WEF Speech
The post Bitcoin ‘Strong Support’ Gets a Macro Boost From Trump WEF Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) sought a $90,000 reclaim around Wednesday
Share
Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
2026/01/22 14:39
Bitcoin Nosedives On Trump Tariffs, While Strategy Surpasses 700,000 Bitcoin 📉
👋 Welcome to the CoinStats Scoop, your weekly newsletter with the most groundbreaking Web3 innovations and market-moving headlines in the crypto space.Stay in the
Share
Author: Coinstats
2026/01/22 14:26
Milyarder Yatırımcılar Michael Novogratz ve Anthony Scaramucci, Bitcoin’in (BTC) Kaderi Hakkında Konuştu!
Ünlü yatırımcılar Michael Novogratz ve Anthony Scaramucci, kripto para dünyasının geleceğini şekillendirecek yasal düzenlemeler ve piyasadaki son durum üzerine
Share
Author: Coinstats
2026/01/22 14:25
Hey Elsa Joins KRW, BTC, And USDT Markets
The post Hey Elsa Joins KRW, BTC, And USDT Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Upbit ELSA Listing Sparks Strategic Expansion: Hey Elsa Joins KRW, BTC,
Share
Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
2026/01/22 14:19
XMR Technical Analysis Jan 22
The post XMR Technical Analysis Jan 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XMR, despite the general downtrend, holding above short-term EMA20 at the $514.37 level
Share
Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
2026/01/22 14:13
Bitcoin Fresh Buyers Fight To Stay Above Water: Stabilization Or Capitulation?
Bitcoin has slipped below the $90,000 psychological level, and bulls are now trying to defend the $88,000 mark to prevent a deeper correction. After days of heavy
Share
Author: Bitcoinist
2026/01/22 14:00
Trending News
More
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement
What is the best way for a teenager to start investing?
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-22K to £-16.2K
Ucore Rare Metals Advances Technology for Western Rare Earth Supply Chain Independence
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months