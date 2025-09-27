The post $200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Does Bitcoin cycle still work? How could crypto transform the world? Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has issued yet another bold Bitcoin prediction. “Can Bitcoin get to 200,000? Of course it could,” he said. Novogratz believes the current crypto cycle could play out differently than previous ones, citing unprecedented institutional interest and the rise of tokenized finance. Speaking on Kyle Chasse’s podcast, Novogratz reflected on the scale of recent Bitcoin activity handled by Galaxy, noting, “When we sold $9 billion of Bitcoin for a customer, I thought to myself, where would Bitcoin be if I hadn’t sold that $9 billion? A lot higher. That’s the scale we’re talking about.” Does Bitcoin cycle still work? Novogratz warned that market frenzies often peak in ways that exceed expectations. “”he last leg of stock market frenzies always gets crazier than you can imagine. At the end of the day, price is more than just numbers on a chart — it’s about narrative, community, and belief,” he said. Historically, crypto markets have moved in four-year cycles, often culminating in euphoric peaks followed by sharp corrections.  “Normally, this would be the time we should be selling it all and going away,” Novogratz said, referencing the pattern seen in 2017 and 2021. “And the most dangerous words in investing are, ‘It could be different this time.’ But — it’s going to be different this time.” How could crypto transform the world? Novogratz argued that the difference now lies in institutional adoption and infrastructure development. “What we’re seeing at Galaxy is every bank and institution realizing, ‘We need some form of hot and cold wallets because we’re going to trade currencies in token and equities in token.’ Custodians are going to be important,” he explained. He revealed that Galaxy recently tokenized its own stock on Superstate, which… The post $200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Does Bitcoin cycle still work? How could crypto transform the world? Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has issued yet another bold Bitcoin prediction. “Can Bitcoin get to 200,000? Of course it could,” he said. Novogratz believes the current crypto cycle could play out differently than previous ones, citing unprecedented institutional interest and the rise of tokenized finance. Speaking on Kyle Chasse’s podcast, Novogratz reflected on the scale of recent Bitcoin activity handled by Galaxy, noting, “When we sold $9 billion of Bitcoin for a customer, I thought to myself, where would Bitcoin be if I hadn’t sold that $9 billion? A lot higher. That’s the scale we’re talking about.” Does Bitcoin cycle still work? Novogratz warned that market frenzies often peak in ways that exceed expectations. “”he last leg of stock market frenzies always gets crazier than you can imagine. At the end of the day, price is more than just numbers on a chart — it’s about narrative, community, and belief,” he said. Historically, crypto markets have moved in four-year cycles, often culminating in euphoric peaks followed by sharp corrections.  “Normally, this would be the time we should be selling it all and going away,” Novogratz said, referencing the pattern seen in 2017 and 2021. “And the most dangerous words in investing are, ‘It could be different this time.’ But — it’s going to be different this time.” How could crypto transform the world? Novogratz argued that the difference now lies in institutional adoption and infrastructure development. “What we’re seeing at Galaxy is every bank and institution realizing, ‘We need some form of hot and cold wallets because we’re going to trade currencies in token and equities in token.’ Custodians are going to be important,” he explained. He revealed that Galaxy recently tokenized its own stock on Superstate, which…

$200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:59
Bitcoin
  • Does Bitcoin cycle still work?
  • How could crypto transform the world?

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has issued yet another bold Bitcoin prediction. “Can Bitcoin get to 200,000? Of course it could,” he said.

Novogratz believes the current crypto cycle could play out differently than previous ones, citing unprecedented institutional interest and the rise of tokenized finance.

Speaking on Kyle Chasse’s podcast, Novogratz reflected on the scale of recent Bitcoin activity handled by Galaxy, noting, “When we sold $9 billion of Bitcoin for a customer, I thought to myself, where would Bitcoin be if I hadn’t sold that $9 billion? A lot higher. That’s the scale we’re talking about.”

Does Bitcoin cycle still work?

Novogratz warned that market frenzies often peak in ways that exceed expectations. “”he last leg of stock market frenzies always gets crazier than you can imagine. At the end of the day, price is more than just numbers on a chart — it’s about narrative, community, and belief,” he said.

Historically, crypto markets have moved in four-year cycles, often culminating in euphoric peaks followed by sharp corrections. 

“Normally, this would be the time we should be selling it all and going away,” Novogratz said, referencing the pattern seen in 2017 and 2021. “And the most dangerous words in investing are, ‘It could be different this time.’ But — it’s going to be different this time.”

How could crypto transform the world?

Novogratz argued that the difference now lies in institutional adoption and infrastructure development. “What we’re seeing at Galaxy is every bank and institution realizing, ‘We need some form of hot and cold wallets because we’re going to trade currencies in token and equities in token.’ Custodians are going to be important,” he explained.

He revealed that Galaxy recently tokenized its own stock on Superstate, which runs on Solana. While early trading volumes have been modest, Novogratz expects that tokenized equities will eventually trade on decentralized exchanges — a development he believes will be transformative.

“Larry Fink was important for the price of Bitcoin and credentializing the space,” Novogratz said. “But for crypto to really transform the world, you need this amalgamation of trade and DeFi — and it’s going to happen.”

Source: https://u.today/200000-btc-mike-novogratz-predicts-bitcoin-price-surge

