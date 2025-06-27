Another Trump-linked sell-off? Melania meme team dumps $35.7M in tokens

Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:01
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0,1994-3,99%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001852-1,12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,671-1,52%

Insider activity is picking up across Trump family-linked crypto projects, with wallets offloading tens of millions of dollars in tokens.

The team behind the Melania Trump-themed meme coin $MELANIA (MELANIA)has sold 82.18 million tokens over the past four months, according to Lookonchain data. Spread across 44 wallets, the sales accounted for roughly 8.22% of the total supply and were exchanged for 244,934 SOL (SOL), worth approximately $35.76 million at the time.

Most of the MELANIA sales were executed through liquidity manipulation, adding and removing liquidity from pools, a method often used to avoid slippage and reduce market impact by minimizing direct sell pressure.

In a separate recent move, the team behind the official Trump-themed memecoin, $TRUMP (TRUMP), withdrew $4.4 million in USDC and 347,438 $TRUMP (worth $3.12 million) from liquidity pools. The USDC was bridged to Ethereum, and the tokens were transferred to a new wallet. This kind of activity, pulling liquidity and moving tokens, is a common on-chain pattern seen before insider sales, suggesting that the team may be gearing up to dump.

While there’s no direct link between the wallet movements, the timing and tactics point to a broader pattern of coordinated sell-offs across Trump-themed crypto ventures.

Are the Trumps scaling back their crypto empire?

Earlier this week, a Forbes report revealed that the Trump family quietly reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) from 60% to 40%, executed through undisclosed transactions carried out over a two-week period.

The dump was carried out by DT Marks DEFI LLC, a holding company controlled by Donald Trump and his sons. This marked the third stake reduction in just six months, down from 75% in December to 60% in January, and now to 40%.

No official comments have been provided regarding the sales by the family, and the reasons for the coordinated sell-offs remain unclear. However, the pattern suggests a strategic effort to reduce exposure while maintaining enough public momentum around the projects.

At the same time, major holders of the official $TRUMP meme coin have also been trimming their positions. One whale recently dumped around 375,000 $TRUMP, worth approximately $4.9 million. 

The $TRUMP token is trading at $8.90 at press time, down roughly 30% over the past month. $MELANIA is down nearly 50% over the same period, now trading at $0.91.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1944+18,39%
Amp
AMP$0,003424-3,46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,692-1,04%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0,00578+7,43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
Oasis
ROSE$0,02353-2,20%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0,40183-1,30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01471-5,46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date