Jinyi Culture: Some technologies of KaKeWei's digital RMB products can be applied to the field of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 27 that A-share listed company Jinyi Culture stated on an interactive platform that Kakers' digital RMB product uses blockchain technology to design a distributed ledger for digital currency wallets, independently supporting the operation of the core processing system of wallets, including cash box management, life cycle management of digital currency wallets from account opening to account closing, and wallet classification and grading, wallet accounting and distributed reconciliation, as well as blockchain-based smart contract technology using digital certificates, digital signatures, encrypted storage and other functions. Some of the technologies can be applied to the field of stablecoins.

