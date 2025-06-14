Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 04:17
U
U$0,01109+%0,18

U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the Nasdaq lost 1.30%. 

Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities late Thursday evening, prompting retaliatory missile launches from Iran during the final hours of Friday’s U.S. trading session.

Oil and defense stocks climbed. Brent crude jumped more than 7%, briefly surging 14% during Asia trading hours, while WTI crude approached $74 a barrel. 

ExxonMobil rose around 2%, and defense firms Lockheed Martin and RTX gained about 3% each. Gold rose 1.4% to $3,432 an ounce, nearing its April record.

The sell-off ended what was shaping up to be a positive week for equities. 

Global markets followed suit. European and Asian equities posted losses of more than 1%. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year note climbing 7.9 basis points to 4.436%, reversing earlier declines on safe-haven demand. The dollar also rebounded, gaining 0.5%.

President Trump urged Iran to return to nuclear talks and warned of further consequences, citing a missed 60-day deadline. Meanwhile, Iran canceled planned negotiations with the U.S.

Economically, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose sharply to 60.5 in June, topping forecasts and suggesting resilient consumer outlooks despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors now face renewed inflation risks from rising oil prices and uncertainty around future Federal Reserve actions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn’t simply a policy — it’s to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
Grand Base
GRAND$0,298--%
Threshold
T$0,01588-%4,96
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:05
Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target

Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target

XYZVerse targets Doge and SHIB with token burn, sports deals, and buzz of a potential 30x surge. #partnercontent
Fuel
FUEL$0,00696-%2,38
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,0000118-%4,22
DOGE
DOGE$0,19432-%7,25
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,007127-%0,80
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01441-%6,79
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 23:14
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,566-%3,34
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:11

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million