Trump submits first financial report during his presidency, earning $57 million from family cryptocurrency company

PANews reported on June 14 that according to a report by Jinshi citing the New York Post, US President Trump submitted his first public financial disclosure report during his term. The publicly disclosed financial report shows that his underlying assets include a cryptocurrency wallet holding tokens of his family business World Liberty Financial, with a value of $15.75 billion. Trump earned $57 million from his family's cryptocurrency company, and other aspects including guitars, sneakers, watches and books brought him a seven-digit income (millions of dollars).

