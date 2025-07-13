MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" announced its interim report. As of the interim report, it had earned 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply.

PANews
2025/07/13 20:28
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1176-2.00%
MEET48
IDOL$0.01098+2.61%

PANews reported on July 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced the interim results of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA for short).

As of WIPA's interim report, the total revenue exceeded 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply of IDOLs, setting a historical record in the Web3 entertainment field. According to MEET48's official news, the IDOLs consumed by the time WIPA announces the final results are expected to reach 2.33% of the total supply of IDOLs. According to DappRadar data, MEET48's active Dapp has reached 117.46k on-chain transactions in the past 30 days, and the number of active user addresses UAW has reached 70.44k.

WIPA is the first pioneering attempt in the world to introduce blockchain mechanism into the idol selection system. MEET48 and China's large-scale youth girl group SNH48 GROUP have formed a global strategic partnership. The final voting will officially end at 4:00 UTC on August 2, 2025, and the final results will be announced on site at Arena, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

Previously, MEET48 officially announced the completion of token financing, and received investment from many professional institutions and individuals such as YZi Labs, Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Fosun Group, Hash Global, HashKey Capital, Animoca, etc. BNB Chain Foundation also officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48 official token IDOL.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.16197+4.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,637.33-1.22%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.46-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.693-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,487.14-3.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.