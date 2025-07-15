Nasdaq climbs as stocks pop after CPI data

2025/07/15 21:52
U.S. stocks were mostly in the green as risk-on sentiment improves amid Nvidia related news, with Nasdaq gaining.

While tariffs and trade war constraints remain, a shift in investor sentiment saw major U.S. indices open higher on Tuesday but the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned into the red, down 0.3%, while the S&P 500 added 0.21% and the Nasdaq outperformed with a 0.65% move higher.

Tech stocks led the gains as traders reacted to news around Nvidia. In particular, NVDA shares jumped 5% in premarket trading as the chipmaker reported a breakthrough in its quest to resume sales of AI chips from China.

U.S. inflation data

Stocks were also buoyed by the release of key inflation data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% month over month in June and 2.7% year over year. By comparison, consumer prices had increased 0.1% in May.

The data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated consumer prices jumped above the 2.4% seen in May and the 2.6% economists had forecast. Meanwhile, core prices climbed 0.2% in June, above 0.1% seen in May. However, core CPI in June was below the 0.1% recorded in May.

He added via X:

Elsewhere, big banks have begun reporting earnings results for quarter two, including JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC). For instance, JPMorgan’s Q2 results were better than expected. The investment banking giant’s revenue increased 8% to $2.5 billion quarter over quarter in Q2.    

Investors will also focus on earnings results of Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Netflix, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
