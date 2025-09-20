Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 20:17
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1448+2.33%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-0.85%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network). Such a combination of AI tools, decentralized infrastructure, and tokenized growth has been gaining steam. The presale of the project was a shocking success, where the cost of the token increased in multiple steps. It was launched at Stage 1 and acts at a price of $0.001, Stage 2 at a price of $0.002, Stage 3 price of $0.003, Stage 4 price of $0.005, and Stage 5 price of $0.01, with the live price being at the Stage 6 price of $0.012. Early investors who initially invested at the starting price of $0.001 have already scored a significant payoff as the token is currently worth 0.012, which represents an appreciation of 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale: Ground-level opportunity

The Ozak AI has shown good results in its presale, since which it has sold more than 909 million tokens and been able to raised over $3.2 million. Such a strong tide is also a sign of the increasing level of investor confidence in the project vision. The total supply of 10 billion tokens allows 30% presale, which grants high chances for early buyers. The sequential process will involve an increase in the token price up to $0.014 and a proposed commencement price of $1.

Any successful launch at this price would equate to a future ROI of more than 8,300 for individuals entering into the business at the present price of $0.012. The powerful technological backbone of the project that comprises Prediction Agents (PA), the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and integration with Arbitrum Orbit, differentiates the project among conventional crypto assets. The latter, using real-time data analytics and actively running smart contracts, generates an effective financial market predictive and analysis environment.

Landscape tour: OzakAI vs. market leaders

The Ozak AI is a new crypto project that uses artificial intelligence and a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Its presale has proved to be a huge hit, and the price of the token grew from a starting price of $0.001 to the current live price of $0.012 in Stage 6. It is an impressive 1,100% investment return by early investors. The project has sold over 902 million tokens already, with over $3.2 million being raised. Although the cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu ($0.000013), XRP ($0.40), Dogecoin ($0.035), and Cardano ($0.92) are mature ones and thus have their niche, Ozak AI presents a high growth opportunity. With the support of strategic alliances and a CertiK audit, the project will be in a good position to capitalize on the booming AI crypto market that has experienced more than 516 million investments this year alone.

Security, Technology, and Partnerships: The base of Ozak AI

Initially, with a high level of security and strategic partnerships, Ozak AI derives its credibility. The DePIN architecture gives it a decentralized physical infrastructure layer, which is essential to scalability; it is also cross-chain-capable to enable it to interface with various blockchain ecosystems. Its integration with the rest of the ecosystem is supported by strategic partnerships with such platforms as Hive Intel (AI-based market intelligence), SINT (AI-based trading tools), and Weblume (AI data infrastructure). During such alliances, the platform is refined to give the services a strong and trustworthy platform on which AI runs.

Conclusion 

Ozak AI is one of the best investment opportunities because of its effective presale, breakthrough technology, and affiliate collaborations. Its token price of reachable $0.012, as well as the launch price of one dollar, is a very amazing growth prospect. The project has a great future, as its performance during the first presale became impressive, since a total of more than 902 million tokens were sold, whereas the amount of collected funds during the first presale was over $3.2 million. Ozak AI offers a strong proposal involving a combination of AI-calculated prediction agents and a decentralized infrastructure that can be scaled up and other parties interested in investing in the future of AI and blockchain technology, aiming to achieve the best possible market assets.

More Details:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

The post Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto whale lost more than $6 million in staked Ethereum (stETH) and Aave-wrapped Bitcoin (aEthWBTC) after approving malicious signatures in a phishing scheme on Sept. 18, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. According to the firm, the attackers disguised their move as a routine wallet confirmation through “Permit” signatures, which tricked the victim into authorizing fund transfers without triggering obvious red flags. Yu Xian, founder of blockchain security company SlowMist, noted that the victim did not recognize the danger because the transaction required no gas fees. He wrote: “From the victim’s perspective, he just clicked a few times to confirm the wallet’s pop-up signature requests, didn’t spend a single penny of gas, and $6.28 million was gone.” How Permit exploits work Permit approvals were originally designed to simplify token transfers. Instead of submitting an on-chain approval and paying fees, a user can sign an off-chain message authorizing a spender. That efficiency, however, has created a new attack surface for malicious players. Once a user signs such a permit, attackers can combine two functions—Permit and TransferFrom—to drain assets directly. Because the authorization takes place off-chain, wallet dashboards show no unusual activity until the funds move. As a result, the assets are gone when the approval executes on-chain, and tokens are redirected to the attacker’s wallet. This loophole has made permit exploits increasingly attractive for malicious actors, who can siphon millions without needing complex hacks or high-cost gas wars. Phishing losses The latest theft highlights a wider trend of escalating phishing campaigns. Scam Sniffer reported that in August alone, attackers stole $12.17 million from more than 15,200 victims. That figure represented a 72% jump in losses compared with July. According to the firm, the most significant share of August’s damages came from three large accounts that accounted for nearly half…
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08653-0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:31
Share
1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

The post 1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are back in focus as traders search for the next big opportunity in 2025. Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu remain strong names, but a new project is gaining more attention. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become the meme coin people are talking about due to its audits, community backing, and fast-growing presale. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin rebounded this week following a weak start. The coin decreased to $0.21, but whales took advantage, taking hold of approximately 680 million DOGE in August. Trade volume skyrocketed towards the end and resulted in the price climbing back up towards the end of the week to around $0.22. Technical traders are now closely watching —if DOGE can flip $0.22 into support, a move toward $0.23–$0.24 looks possible. The bigger question is whether the recovery will be sustainable since the issue of Qubic being potentially under a 51% attack remains concerning. Whales are currently betting on DOGE to keep the mantle of being the largest meme coin in market size. Pepe (PEPE) PEPE remains among the most notable meme tokens. Constructed around nostalgia and internet culture, it had found its niche in the market and still managed to garner interest. The coin has been falling along with the rest of the market but has managed to stay afloat in regard to liquidity and market cap. It is viewed as a more stable meme coin by many traders. Should meme coin hype re-emerge later in 2025, PEPE will be capable of moving to new heights. This is the reason why many long-term investors are currently hoarding more PEPE. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shiba Inu has been experiencing pressure, as it dropped by 9% in the last week. It has a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, well below its December high of $20 billion. Nevertheless, there are also…
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000019043-3.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013961-2.29%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001296-0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 10:30
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009935-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017797+0.23%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006055-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak