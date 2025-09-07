5 New Bitwise Crypto ETPs Now Listed on Swiss Stock Exchange

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/07 05:39
Operational for 8 years and offering a diverse range of financial instruments to investors, Bitwise is expanding its offerings by listing several new products on a prominent stock exchange in Switzerland.

The products will offer exposure to some of the leading crypto assets, along with an index fund that tracks top performers.

More Development

The asset manager with a portfolio of over 30 crypto investment products, announced yesterday that it will be broadening its European market reach by listing five crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange.

This inclusion will allow investors to diversify their trading strategies by tapping into staking and index ETPs. Bitwise’s assortment of financial instruments will merge with traditional portfolios, granting exposure to the cryptocurrency asset class.

Last month, the company reached the milestone of $15 billion in assets across its suite of financial products, an impressive jump of 200% in less than a year, compared to October 2024 levels as reported.

Switzerland is a valuable market for Bitwise, as the landlocked country has been an early adopter of digital assets. It saw the first-ever crypto ETF launch in 2018, Bitcoin custody services in 2021, and also a BTC embassy in partnership with El Salvador in 2022.

The Listings

The instruments that are listed include a Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), Solana, and Ethereum Staking (ET32, BSOL), and a physical XRP product (GXRP). Additionally, the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select 20 (DA20) will track the index fund under the same name, representing the performance of the top 20 investable cryptocurrencies.

Investors will be able to gain exposure to the underlying assets of the products without having a crypto wallet. Each of them is fully backed by reserves held in cold wallets and will be redeemable through a physical mechanism (via a trustee), similar to precious metal exchange-traded commodities (ETCs).

The post 5 New Bitwise Crypto ETPs Now Listed on Swiss Stock Exchange appeared first on CryptoPotato.

