MetaMask wallet now supports direct collection of ecological airdrops

PANews reported on July 18 that the crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users can now claim ecosystem airdrops directly in the MetaMask wallet without having to jump to other platforms. This feature is technically supported by theMiracle. Only when the user has unclaimed airdrops, the wallet panel will display the "Claim" button, allowing users to claim airdrop rewards in a timely manner.

