US House passes all three key crypto bills, here’s what comes next

Crypto.news
2025/07/18 17:00
SphereX
HERE$0,0004-14,71%
Major
MAJOR$0,15847+1,98%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0,3905-11,59%
U
U$0,01106+1,84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014207-13,37%

After days of uncertainty and political drama, ‘Crypto Week’ in the U.S. House ended with a clean sweep as lawmakers passed all major bills on the agenda.

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the trio landmark crypto bills, clearing a major hurdle for digital asset regulation. The votes came after intense negotiations and followed a week of political standoffs.

Leading the pack was the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, which passed with a bipartisan 294-134, with 78 Democrats in support. This bill aims to settle the long-running turf war between the SEC and CFTC by defining clear rules for which assets fall under which agency’s jurisdiction.

Next came the GENIUS Act, which promises the first federal framework for stablecoins. It cleared the chamber with an even wider margin of 308-122, including 102 Democratic votes. 

The third, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, was the tightest of the three, passing 219-210 with only two Democrats on board. The bill bans the Federal Reserve from issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency, a proposal that sparked fierce debate over privacy and government overreach.

The greenlight of the bills followed a major defeat earlier in the week when Congress failed to advance all three. Several representatives opposed the bills as not addressing consumer protection and raised concerns over possible conflicts of interest tied to President Trump’s digital asset ventures. 

With all three bills now through the House, focus shifts the next steps in the legislative process.

What happens next?

The GENIUS Act has already cleared the Senate and is now headed to Trump’s desk. The president already made his pro-stance clear, suggesting that there will be no delays from his end.

“Get it to my desk, ASAP — NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS. This is American Brilliance at its best, and we are going to show the World how to WIN with Digital Assets like never before,” he said back in June.

A signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday, which will make the stablecoin bill the first major crypto law in U.S. history. It will require issuers to hold 1:1 reserves, submit to regular audits, and comply with both state and federal oversight.

For the CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC bill, both will now proceed to the Senate. CLARITY is expected to advance, though tweaks around SEC and CFTC oversight could emerge. The Anti-CBDC measure faces a tougher path, given its narrow support and strong opposition from privacy advocates in the Senate.

Industry members are cheering the developments as a breakthrough moment. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called the passage of the GENIUS Act “historic,” saying it sets the U.S. up as a global innovation leader.

However, opposition remains. U.S Senator Elizabeth Warren, a long standing industry critic, recently antagonized the bills as “not doing anything,” critizing that they could “blow up” the economy if not properly enforced. Such a stance signals potential hurdles ahead, but industry sentiment remains optimistic that the U.S. is finally entering the long-awaited pro-crypto regulatory era.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002+0,03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share

PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share

PUMP price dropped 15% as Pump.fun continues to loose market share.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002528-2,16%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002636+1,57%
FUNToken
FUN$0,010069-12,64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:02
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113 679,15-1,23%
Babylon
BABY$0,05889+6,49%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0,00001845-19,74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#