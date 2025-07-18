PEPETO draws in early PEPE buyers seeking the next 100x memecoin

Pepeto emerges as a memecoin with real utility, gaining traction across Ethereum, BNB, and Solana chains.

As the memecoin space evolves, savvy investors are shifting toward tokens offering more than just hype. Leading the charge is Pepeto (PEPETO), a frog-themed coin quickly making waves across crypto communities.

While many memecoins rise through internet buzz alone, Pepeto blends cultural relevance with actual blockchain utility. Running on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, its cross-chain architecture offers broad reach. With early PEPE buyers on the hunt for their next major play, Pepeto is building serious momentum. Its high staking rewards, working tools, and transparent roadmap help set it apart from the rest of the pack.

PEPE’s success shows utility gaps for long-term growth

PEPE recently surged by 33.6% in just 14 days, fueled by Ethereum’s rally and trending online. Still, despite the short-term bounce, its year-to-date growth is a modest 5%. Outside of meme culture and online chatter, the project lacks utility and broader ecosystem value.

Because of this, many long-term investors are concerned. Memecoins without real functions may struggle to hold their value over time. With that in mind, early adopters of PEPE are beginning to explore alternatives that offer more enter Pepeto.

Why web3 investors are turning to Pepeto

Now trading at $0.000000141, Pepeto has already raised more than $5.5 million during its ongoing presale. What sets it apart is its functionality and fully integrated cross-chain setup spanning Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. It simplifies user access across multiple networks without needing extra bridges.

With over 31 trillion tokens staked, the community is clearly confident. Pepeto’s annual percentage yield (APY) reaches up to 269%, and rewards are issued automatically with every ETH block ensuring frequent payouts and strong holder engagement.

But the project offers more than staking. PepetoSwap, its native zero-fee DEX, aims to support verified web3 tokens. More than 850 tokens are pre-cleared for listings, showing Pepeto’s serious focus on security and project vetting.

Its smart contracts have undergone independent audits, and demo versions of its bridge and exchange are already live boosting trust in the ecosystem.

Why Pepeto might be the smartest buy right now

Pepeto stands apart from meme tokens based purely on trend. It delivers real blockchain tools and infrastructure, raising the bar in the category. Investors are taking note, especially as working demos and audited code become increasingly rare in this space.

Its multichain strategy increases user access, while its staking structure builds demand and long-term engagement. With a trusted team and strong fundamentals, Pepeto looks ready for a breakout. For early PEPE buyers who missed the first 100x, Pepeto may be their next shot.

Lock in tokens now while the presale is live and join a project ready to reshape the future of memecoins. Visit the official website to join the presale and start staking.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a next-gen crypto project combining memecoin culture with real-world applications. With zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and high staking rewards, Pepeto is building the foundation for the next era of token utility.

To learn more about Pepeto, visit the official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

