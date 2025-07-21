BTCS discloses that the company's ETH and cash market value reached US$242 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire, blockchain technology company BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) announced that as of now, the total market value of its 55,788 Ethereum (ETH), cash and other liquid assets is approximately US$242 million (based on an ETH price of US$3,600). In addition, BTCS has agreed to issue approximately US$10 million in convertible notes at a price of US$13 per share, a 198% premium to the closing price on July 18. The company has raised a total of US$189 million through its DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel strategy this year, and plans to continue to expand its ETH holdings through decentralized and traditional financial instruments to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.