Listed companies purchased a net amount of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week, with Strategy leading the way with an increase of over $700 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) bought a total of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Among them, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased 6,220 BTC for $739.8 million, and its holdings increased to 607,770. French chip company Sequans purchased 1,264 BTC for the first time, with an amount of $150 million; The Smarter Web in the UK purchased 325, Semler Scientific in the United States purchased 210, and Blockchain Group in France increased its holdings by 22. The total holdings of global listed companies reached 681,680, accounting for 3.43% of the BTC circulation market value.