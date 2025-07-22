Strategy launches fourth preferred stock product Stretch, raising funds to increase Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) announced on Monday the launch of its fourth preferred stock product "Stretch" (STRC). The perpetual preferred stock plans to issue 5 million shares, with a par value of $100 per share and an initial annualized dividend rate of 9%, paid monthly. The company plans to use the raised funds for business operations and to increase its holdings of Bitcoin.

Earlier that day, Strategy announced that it had purchased an additional 6,220 bitcoins for $739.8 million, bringing its total holdings to over 607,700. The STRC stock launched this time adopts a floating dividend rate, forming a product matrix with the previously issued fixed-rate preferred stocks STRK (8%), STRF (10%) and STRD (10%). These projects are in addition to its "42/42" plan, which aims to raise a total of $84 billion in funds for Bitcoin acquisitions through stock issuance and convertible notes by 2027.