Reporter: The White House's first encryption policy report will be released to the public before the end of this month

PANews reported on July 22 that regarding the progress of the White House's first encryption policy report, encryption reporter Eleanor Terrett said: "The report will be officially submitted tomorrow (July 22, local time), but White House officials told me that it will be released to the public before the end of this month."

