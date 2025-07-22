Polymarket to resume U.S. operations following $112M acquisition of QCEX exchange

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 12:42
U
U$0.0111+1.74%

Polymarket is returning to the U.S. after closing a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The deal, announced July 21, grants Polymarket access to a fully regulated path back into the U.S. market after more than two years operating abroad due to regulatory hurdles. QCEX, based in Boca Raton, Florida, holds both a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization license.

By acquiring its parent company, Polymarket now inherits the regulatory infrastructure required to offer event-based markets in the U.S. in full compliance with federal derivatives law. This move represents a significant strategic shift for the company.

After a $1.4 million settlement with the CFTC, Polymarket was forced to block U.S. users in January 2022. The platform provided unregistered event-based binary options, which the agency classified as swaps. Many U.S. users continued to use VPNs to access the website even though they could only view markets in “read-only” mode.

Despite its U.S. regulatory exit, Polymarket has rapidly expanded globally and is now the largest prediction market platform in the world. Users have bet billions on political, cultural, and cryptocurrency-related outcomes over the last year, pushing the trading volume to nearly $15 billion. 

Its odds-based forecasts, particularly for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, gained traction as more accurate and real-time alternatives to traditional polling.

The acquisition follows news that the CFTC and U.S. Department of Justice had closed their investigations into Polymarket without filing charges earlier in July. That regulatory closure, combined with the QCEX deal, clears a path for the platform to legally serve U.S. users for the first time since 2021.

“Demand is greater than ever,” said Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan in the announcement. “Now, with the acquisition of QCEX, we are laying the foundation to bring Polymarket home.”

The return comes amid broader shifts in the U.S. regulatory environment. The CFTC, under new leadership, has shown openness to prediction markets. In addition, recent crypto legislation such as the GENIUS Act signals a more defined federal approach to digital asset platforms.

Still, there are some difficulties. Prediction markets may face opposition at the state level because some U.S. states consider them to be gambling. However, now that it has a regulated exchange under its control, Polymarket is in a better position than ever to negotiate that environment with more legal certainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005082-6.68%
ARK
ARK$0.4247-0.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39

Trending News

More

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto