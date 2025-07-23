MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA Holdings’ capital mechanism converts institutional debt into digital gold. By structuring zero-coupon convertible notes with a seven-year runway, the miner creates a self-reinforcing system where Wall Street liquidity directly translates into growth of its Bitcoin treasury.

On July 23, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), the largest publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.

The deal, reserved for qualified institutional buyers, includes a potential $150 million upsell option, which could push the raise close to $1 billion, and also features conversion terms carefully calibrated to MARA’s stock performance.

Notably, the miner earmarked the majority of proceeds for Bitcoin acquisitions, while allocating a smaller portion to refinance existing debt and execute sophisticated equity hedges through capped call transactions.

The MARA financial blueprint

The devil and the genius of MARA’s $850 million convertible note offering lies in its carefully engineered terms. These zero-coupon instruments have a seven-year maturity but contain multiple exit ramps: MARA can force redemption starting in January 2030 if its stock performs well, while noteholders gain put options if the shares underperform.

According to the press release, the conversion price will be determined using a volume-weighted average, which creates a built-in smoothing mechanism against market volatility. Crucially, the structure allows MARA to avoid cash interest payments entirely, a critical advantage for a capital-intensive miner navigating Bitcoin’s unpredictable reward cycles.

MARA said it will use approximately $50 million to retire its existing 2026 convertible notes, but the remaining proceeds, potentially $800 million or more if the upsell option is exercised, will flow directly into the company’s Bitcoin treasury expansion.

This injection could increase the company’s holdings by approximately 13.8% based on current prices, further cementing its position as the second-largest corporate BTC holder, behind only Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

According to Bitcoin Treasuries data, MARA’s 50,000 BTC stash is worth roughly $5.9 billion. It already represents nearly three times the combined Bitcoin reserves of its closest mining competitors.

The capped call transactions serve as the financial shock absorbers in this system. By entering into these derivative contracts with institutional counterparties, MARA effectively creates a synthetic ceiling on potential equity dilution should the notes convert. Market makers hedging these positions may incidentally provide upward pressure on MARA shares, providing a secondary benefit that could improve the company’s weighted average conversion price.

It’s a self-reinforcing design: as Bitcoin acquisitions grow the treasury, they theoretically support the equity valuation, which in turn makes the conversion terms more favorable for debt holders.