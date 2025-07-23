BitMine launches BMNR options trading on NYSE, plans to acquire 5% of Ethereum supply

PANews reported on July 23 that BitMine, an Ethereum treasury and crypto mining company backed by Peter Thiel and ARK, launched options trading for its common stock BMNR on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. BitMine plans to acquire 5% of the global Ethereum (ETH) supply. The company's stock price has risen sharply since it announced its shift to ETH accumulation. Founders Fund is now the largest shareholder, and ARK Invest also purchased $182 million worth of shares this week to invest in ETH. As of July 17, the total value of ETH held by BitMine has exceeded $1 billion.

