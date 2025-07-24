Japanese AI company Quantum will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins in 12 months, exceeding 50 billion yen

PANews reported on July 24 that Quantum Solutions, a Japanese listed company, announced that it will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins (approximately 53.85 billion yen) in the next 12 months, officially entering the cryptocurrency field.

The company said the move is aimed at responding to the expansion of the global crypto market and the popularity of Bitcoin as "digital gold", while diversifying assets, reducing exchange rate risks and hedging inflation. Quantum plans to invest approximately 1.48 billion yen initially and will gradually implement it using borrowed funds. If the goal is achieved, the company will become one of the representatives with the highest Bitcoin holdings among Japanese listed companies.