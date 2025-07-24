Appeals Court Overturns $9M Yuga Labs Victory Against Ryder Ripps in BAYC Case

CryptoNews
2025/07/24 20:25
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018723-8.25%
LightLink
LL$0.01368-1.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.15981+4.58%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01638+0.36%
MAY
MAY$0.04952-1.88%

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has largely overturned a district court’s $9 million judgment in favor of Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs, dealing a significant blow to the NFT company’s landmark trademark victory against artist Ryder Ripps and associate Jeremy Cahen.

The appeals court ruled on July 23, 2025, that critical questions about consumer confusion in trademark infringement and cybersquatting claims must be decided by a jury rather than through summary judgment.

NFTs Can Be Trademarked

The decision reverses the lower court’s findings while affirming that NFTs can be trademarked as goods under federal law.

Ripps and Cahen created the “Ryder Ripps Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection in May 2022, using identical cartoon images as Yuga’s original BAYC NFTs.

Ripps claimed his project served as satirical commentary exposing alleged “neo-Nazi symbolism, alt-right dog whistles, and racist imagery” in the original collection.

The district court initially awarded Yuga Labs over $8 million in damages, attorney fees, and costs after finding trademark infringement and cybersquatting violations.

The court permanently banned the defendants from using BAYC identifiers and ordered them to transfer all infringing materials within two weeks.

However, the appeals panel found the lower court had misapplied trademark law when determining the likelihood of consumer confusion.

The decision sends the case back to the district court for trial, potentially incurring millions in additional legal fees and damages already collected by Yuga Labs.

The ruling comes as the broader NFT market continues to decline, with trading volumes dropping 80% to $823 million in Q2 2025, from $4 billion the previous year.

Multiple major platforms have shut down their NFT operations, while lending markets have collapsed by 97% from a nearly $1 billion monthly volume.

Trademark Battleground Shifts as Appeals Court Rejects Summary Judgment

The appeals court applied the eight-factor “Sleekcraft” test to evaluate the likelihood of consumer confusion, finding mixed results that prevented a clear legal determination.

While some factors favored Yuga Labs, others supported the defendants’ position.

The court acknowledged that BAYC marks possessed both conceptual and commercial strength due to wide recognition and celebrity attention.

Both parties sold NFTs in the same marketplace, with RR/BAYC tokens linked to identical Bored Ape images and identification numbers.

However, critical factors favored Ripps and Cahen. The addition of “RR/” to their collection name created sufficient visual and auditory differences from the original BAYC acronym.

The defendants primarily sold through their own rrbayc.com website rather than Yuga’s established channels.

NFT purchasers were deemed “inherently sophisticated” consumers given the complexity and high prices of digital collectibles.

BAYC tokens sell for millions, while RR/BAYC versions sell for $100-$200, alerting careful buyers to the apparent differences between the collections.

The court found that the defendants possessed “dual motives,” combining satirical intent with commercial exploitation.

Ripps maintained artistic credentials and included disclaimers about his critical commentary, complicating simple determinations of fraudulent intent.

The judge rejected the defendants’ nominative fair use and First Amendment defenses, ruling they “used the marks as marks” to designate sources for their goods rather than merely referencing Yuga’s products for criticism.

Legal Precedent Established Despite Pyrrhic Victory for Yuga Labs

The appeals court affirmed that NFTs qualify as “goods” under the Lanham Act, establishing crucial precedent for digital asset trademark protection.

The ruling distinguished NFTs from intangible content found in physical products, noting they exist purely in digital marketplaces.

BAYC NFTs function beyond simple digital ownership certificates, serving as membership passes for exclusive online communities, granting access to branded merchandise, and facilitating participation in celebrity events.

The Patent and Trademark Office has confirmed that NFTs perform traditional source-identifying functions in commercial markets.

Yuga Labs retained trademark priority as the first commercial user of BAYC marks.

The court rejected arguments that alleged securities law violations or NFT sales agreements stripped the company’s trademark rights.

The decision dismissed the defendants’ copyright-related counterclaims while upholding the rejection of their allegations of DMCA violations.

Yuga’s takedown notices properly invoked trademark rather than copyright protections.

Ripps previously attempted to frustrate court orders by destroying private wallet keys containing RR/BAYC tokens in December 2023.

Yuga Labs sought contempt sanctions, arguing the artist acted in bad faith to avoid compliance with asset transfer requirements.

The legal battle has spanned over three years since Ripps launched his derivative collection.

Both parties indicated plans for continued litigation, despite mounting legal costs and the broader NFT market’s steep decline from 2022 peaks, which exceeded $50 billion in annual trading volume.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September