UK AI firm Satsuma Technology raises $135 million to build a Bitcoin vault

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, British artificial intelligence company Satsuma Technology announced that it had successfully raised $135 million to build one of the largest Bitcoin vaults in the UK. The company said that all the promised funds are expected to arrive in the next two weeks. This financing is expected to make Satsuma the second largest corporate Bitcoin holder in the UK, second only to The Smarter Web Company. At the same time, this may also become the largest single Bitcoin purchase record for a British company. Satsuma completed this financing through convertible bonds, aiming to accelerate business growth and promote the deep integration of Bitcoin and artificial intelligence.