Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$35.3413 million. Among them:

The transaction volume of Huaxia Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$15.5933 million, and the transaction volume of Huaxia Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$9.0968 million;

Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439 .HK/09439.HK) had a turnover of HK$2.3704 million, and Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) had a turnover of HK$1.029 million;

Boshi Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) had a turnover of HK$3.106 million, and Boshi Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) had a turnover of HK$4.1458 million.

Note: The above virtual asset ETFs all have HKD counters and USD counters, and only two ETFs of Huaxia have RMB counters.