Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

2025/07/27 22:00

Coinbase Head of Product Conor Grogan has revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.

Summary
  • 913,111 ETH worth $3.43b is lost forever due to user mistakes and contract bugs
  • Parity Multisig bug in 2017 caused the biggest loss, locking over $1.9b in ETH
  • Total ETH destroyed, including EIP-1559 burns, exceeds 5% of all ETH created

The analysis reveals that 0.76% of ETH’s total supply has been destroyed due to various technical errors and protocol vulnerabilities.

When including EIP-1559 burned Ethereum (ETH) totaling 5.3 million tokens, over 5% of all Ethereum ever created has been permanently removed from circulation, representing $23.42 billion in destroyed value.

Parity Multisig bug leads largest single Ethereum loss

The 2017 Parity Multisig library vulnerability, which permanently locked 513,746.47 ETH worth $1.93 billion across 178 wallets, is the source of the most significant individual loss.

An anonymous user exploited a vulnerability in the shared library component and subsequently destroyed it. This blocked access to funds in 587 dependent wallets.

The Web3 Foundation accounts for 306,000 ETH trapped in this incident, while other organizations and individuals lost additional funds through the same exploit.

Other major losses include 250,000 ETH worth $939.7 million lost by Rain Lohmus due to misplaced private keys, and 85,476.17 ETH valued at $321.3 million locked in buggy contracts including Splitter and AkuAuction deployments.

Grogan’s research identified 36,419.23 ETH, worth approximately $136.9 million, sent to addresses through typing errors or “fat-finger” transactions across 2,639 wallets.

These losses occur when users enter recipient addresses incorrectly, resulting in funds being sent to uncontrolled or non-existent addresses.

An additional 26,814.16 ETH valued at $100.8 million has been sent to burn addresses (0x0 and 0xdead), with users apparently intentionally destroying tokens for unknown reasons.

The research also found 654.29 ETH, worth approximately $2.5 million, trapped in wrapped ETH contracts due to technical issues.

Actual losses likely exceed documented amounts

Grogan stressed that the $3.4 billion figure “significantly undershoots the actual lost/inaccessible ETH amount” because it only includes cases in which Ethereum is permanently locked.

The analysis excludes lost private keys, forgotten Genesis wallets, and other forms of inaccessibility that cannot be definitively measured.

The documented losses provide a conservative baseline for Ethereum permanently removed from circulation through technical failures rather than intentional burning mechanisms.

Lost private keys from early adopters and exchange failures likely contribute additional billions in inaccessible ETH.

