4 Cryptos to Watch Through 2030: Why SPY Leads the Pack

In every crypto cycle, a few projects rise to the top and could even lead conversations for a few years. There are many tokens already, but only a small number have staying power.

As we anticipate the next wave of innovation and leading narratives, some projects are already standing out from the start for their ability to solve real problems. One of them is SpacePay, which is already gaining attention in its presale.

SpacePay (SPY): Making Crypto as Easy as Card Payments

We are starting with SpacePay because it’s doing something most crypto projects don’t even attempt. It’s not building a new blockchain or creating a complicated protocol; rather, it aims to make crypto spendable in the real world.

It kicks this off by making it possible for merchants around the world to accept crypto using their day-to-day POS machines. That means you can walk into a shop, make a transfer, and pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT as easily as if you were tapping your debit card.

All the merchants have to ensure is that they have the SpacePay software installed on their POS machines. Existing crypto users can also make payments using SpacePay from more than 325 wallets, which means they can use the solution from almost any wallet they already have.

Additionally, the project accepts various types of crypto for convenience, so users do not have to always transfer funds from one crypto to another before a transaction.

There’s no middleman, no conversion needed before the transaction, and no delays. The backend handles everything and ensures that the merchant receives fiat at the point of sale.

If you pay in Ethereum and the item costs $50, the store still gets $50 and does not have to worry about market swings or volatility since the system can convert funds to the preferred fiat currency immediately when the transaction is initiated.

For businesses, this is a big deal. Traditional payment providers charge between 2% and 3% per transaction, but SpacePay charges just 0.5%. That’s a huge difference for merchants and could be one of the main drivers of adoption.

The SPY token is currently available through an ongoing presale. Beyond its speculative nature, it gives holders access to loyalty airdrops, governance rights, revenue sharing, and early access to platform updates. SPY also includes charity matching and exclusive webinars with the team.

These are real benefits that go beyond typical token perks and show that the team is serious about building a long-term ecosystem.

From a technical perspective, SpacePay is ready, as the MVP is live and the system works. The company is already compliant in most global regions and even received an award for “New Payment Platform of the Year” in 2022/23.

All of this adds up to one of the most promising crypto projects entering the market right now. With its presale still underway, SPY may be in its early stages, but the foundation looks strong enough to last well beyond the next five years.

How to Buy SPY in the Ongoing Presale

SpacePay is already getting attention for solving a real problem in crypto. It helps people spend digital money in stores just like regular cash. It is a working solution, not just an idea.

Here is how to be a part of the SpacePay presale: visit the SpacePay website and connect your wallet. You can use popular wallets like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Coinbase Wallet. After connecting, you can buy SPY using ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, USDC, or even a bank card. The token is currently priced at $0.003181, and the price will go up as more people join the presale.

Chainlink (LINK): Bringing Real-World Info to Crypto

Chainlink helps smart contracts get information from the real world. For example, a smart contract might need to know the price of Bitcoin or the weather. Chainlink sends that information to the blockchain so everything works as it should.

Lots of crypto apps use Chainlink because it is safe and trusted. People can also lock up their LINK tokens to help the network and earn rewards. Chainlink has been useful for a long time and will likely stay important in the future.

Arbitrum (ARB): Making Ethereum Faster and Cheaper

Ethereum can get slow and costly when many people are using it, but Arbitrum helps fix this. It lets people do things more quickly and with lower fees. Big crypto apps like Uniswap already use Arbitrum, and new tools are being built on it all the time.

People who own ARB tokens can help make decisions for the network. Arbitrum does not try to be flashy, but it helps Ethereum work better.

