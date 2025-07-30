Decentralized AI infrastructure Manifold completes $10.5 million Series A funding round, led by OSS Capital

PANews reported on July 30th that Manifold, a decentralized AI infrastructure company, announced it has secured $10.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development of its decentralized AI cloud platform, Targon. This round was led by OSS Capital, with participation from prominent investors including Digital Currency Group, Tobias Lütke, Ram Shriram, Zachary Smith, Jacob Steeves, Ala Shaabana, and Logan Kilpatrick.

