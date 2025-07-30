Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to TheMinerMag, Bitcoin mining company MARA disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that it had received $73.3 million worth of Teraflux Bitcoin mining machines from Silicon Valley chip startup Auratine in the first half of 2025. This amount was paid upfront, with $22.3 million in the first quarter and $51 million in the second quarter, representing a significant portion of MARA's $108 million in cash outflows from supplier advances in the first half of the year. As of June 30th, MARA still had an outstanding purchase commitment of $51.4 million with Auradin, with deliveries scheduled for installments throughout 2025. MARA previously invested $20 million in preferred stock in Auradin in February and converted $1.2 million of its previous SAFE investment into equity. MARA's total stake in Auradin now stands at $85.4 million, and MARA holds a seat on Auratine's board of directors.