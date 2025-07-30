The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.

According to Reuters, the cryptocurrency task force established by US President Trump will release a report on Wednesday (2:30 a.m. Beijing time on July 31) that is expected to outline the administration's stance on tokenization and market-defining crypto legislation, as well as other issues critical to the digital asset industry. Wednesday's report summarizes the task force's work to date and marks the first public release of its findings. Pursuant to Trump's January executive order, the report will outline what rules and laws should be enacted to advance the pro-cryptocurrency White House policy objectives. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that these objectives include ensuring the SEC establishes a framework for companies to issue blockchain-based stocks and bonds. The report will also discuss the administration's wish list for broad cryptocurrency regulatory legislation currently being debated in Congress. The report is expected to acknowledge the need for the SEC to develop a tokenization framework, though the specific wording remains unclear. Furthermore, the report will outline the White House's expectations regarding market structure legislation currently under consideration by Congress.