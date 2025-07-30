@crypto account on Telegram received a $25 million acquisition offer, and the price soared 70 times in two years

PANews
2025/07/30 22:23
Nowchain
NOW$0.00802+5.38%

According to CoinDesk, a Telegram user who purchased the @crypto username for $350,000 in 2023 has now received a $25 million offer to acquire the account, highlighting the surge in the value of tokenized usernames on the TON blockchain. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov stated that Telegram usernames are unique digital assets on the network, requiring no intermediaries and without the risk of confiscation.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

