Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to financial news, US design software developer Figma priced its IPO at $33 on Wednesday, with an expected range of $30-32. The company's shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol "FIG." The offering raised $1.2 billion, with the majority of proceeds going to existing shareholders. The IPO valued Figma at $19.3 billion. The company had previously been acquired by Adobe for $20 billion, but the deal fell apart in 2023 due to regulatory objections. Adobe paid Figma a $1 billion termination fee. US tech company IPOs are gradually coming to market. Stablecoin issuer Circle and AI infrastructure provider CoreWeave, both listed for the first time earlier this year, have seen their share prices surge.