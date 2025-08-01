ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/01 08:08
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a total of 62,966 ETH, with a total value of approximately $233 million.

