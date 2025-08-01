Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 09:30 Share

According to a report by Lookonchain on August 1st, trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum (ETH) with 20x leverage three days ago, when market sentiment was high. His cumulative profit has now exceeded $3.7 million.

